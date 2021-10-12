Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland player ratings: Conor Bradley a joy to watch on first senior international start

Conor Bradley was handed his first Northern Ireland start. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

It was a dismal second half that led Northern Ireland to a 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Bulgaria on Tuesday evening.

But how did the individuals perform?

Here are our match ratings:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6: Couldn’t be faulted for two stunning strikes by Nedelev. Good positioning when danger surfaced.

Daniel Ballard 6: Few lapses of concentration early on, picked up a yellow card and found it tougher going after the break.

Tom Flanagan 6: In for Ciaron Brown, steady at the back and tried to support attacks. Tested more in the second half; had to be alert.

Jordan Thompson 6: Good early driving run and effort; another shot was blocked by keeper. Retained possession well but lacked killer touch.

Conor Bradley 7: First competitive start for the Liverpool youngster, his enthusiasm and sense of adventure going forward is a joy to watch.

Paddy McNair 7: In a more central role, will feel he should have scored with header from close range. Super cross for Magennis chance before goal.

Craig Cathcart 6: Helped set up chance for Washington, was fortunate to escape with an offside. Difficult night for the defence.

Steven Davis 6: Once again, kept the ball moving while his comrades burst forward with more energy. But unable to inspire fightback.

Shane Ferguson 7: In for Jamal Lewis, Ferguson was lively on the wing, producing a few delicious deliveries, one of which led to McNair’s header.

Conor Washington 7: Can thank VAR for his goal. Relief too after he missed an earlier opportunity. More of a threat with Magennis supporting him.

Josh Magennis 6: Header failed to beat the keeper but led to Washington’s goal. 63rd cap moving him level with Gerry Armstrong.

Substitutes: Dallas (for Magennis 67) 6; Jones (for Bradley 67) 6; Charles (for Washington 82) 6; McGinn (for Ballard) 82, 6

Subs not used: Smyth, Brown, Hughes, McCalmont, Winchester, Hazard.