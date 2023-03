Ian Baraclough's only win in his opening 11 games as Northern Ireland manager came on penalties in Bosnia in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

If the opening night of Northern Ireland’s latest World Cup qualifying campaign, against Italy, unsurprisingly yielded no blue riband return, then last night, at Windsor Park, the visit of Bulgaria had box seat potential for Ian Baraclough’s men to get up and running in Group C.