Captain Abat Aimbetov reveals Kazakhstan are planning a surprise for Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan captain Abat Aimbetov is aiming to cause another surprise when his team take on Northern Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Windsor Park tonight.

Kazakhstan have already upset Group H top seeds Denmark, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in March, with Aimbetov scoring an 89th minute winner before seeing a red card deep into stoppage time.

The 27-year-old is back from suspension in time to play in Belfast, and has his eye on causing another upset.

“It is very difficult to cause a surprise but we will try to face the challenge,” he said through an interpreter.

“We are going to try our best and we are looking forward to trying to get to the top of the group.”

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill admitted it had been a tough challenge to analyse Kazakhstan during preparations for this match, with almost all of their players playing domestically in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

“They are a bit of an unknown quantity,” O’Neill said.

“Our analyst Matt (Matthew Crawford) has done a lot of work on them, and Kazakhstan have been consistent in how they play.

“They have also got off to a great start.

“But when teams are a bit of an unknown quantity I tend to focus on my team as much as I can.

“And that’s what we have done in the short amount of time we have had since Friday night.”

Aimbetov hopes to use that “unknown” factor as an advantage.

“It’s going to be a surprise,” he said.

“But we are going to show the skills of our players.”