Captain Marissa Callaghan so glad that she accepted ultimatum from former Northern Ireland boss Alfie Wylie

Marissa Callaghan takes a selfie with some stars of the future after the victory over Latvia at Windsor Park

Marissa Callaghan, the public face of the side, ready to create more memories as captain of Northern Ireland

‘No regrets’. Two words that almost double up as a mantra for Marissa Callaghan and the advice she would give to anyone who asks.

They are also what will drive the Northern Ireland captain as she prepares to lead her country onto the big stage at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

Had the penny not dropped when former Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie pulled her into his office, Callaghan may have been burdened with a lot of regret right now while watching on television instead of relishing the prospect of being on the pitch and facing Norway, Austria and England in a major tournament.

“Most of my 20s, after I came home from being in America, I was working full time and studying part time and I was playing football and going out at the weekends – it was work hard, play hard I suppose,” she recalls.

“I was just enjoying playing football at Cliftonville and we were really close as a team. We had nights out and had a really brilliant time. We were all best friends at the time and we had a really good squad as well.

“Any time I bumped into Alfie Wylie he would always say ‘when are you coming to training’ but this day he brought me into his office and sat me down and I suppose he played on my heart strings a bit and gave me something to think about.

“He almost gave me an ultimatum: this is your chance, you’re not getting any younger, come and see what it’s about.

“When I look back that was a massive moment, that was the game changer, I suppose. I said ‘I needed to do it otherwise I could have big regrets’.

“I don’t know if it would ever have happened if I hadn’t been up at the IFA that day.

“I can’t imagine what life would be like if I hadn’t gone.

“It’s scary to think where I would be if that moment hadn’t happened in his office.”

Marissa Callaghan takes a selfie with some stars of the future after the victory over Latvia at Windsor Park

Callaghan isn’t just the leader on the pitch, she has become the public face of the team off it.

Without qualifying for the Euros she may not have been as widely recognised, but qualification has made the players household names and also brought strange new experiences for the skipper, particularly now she is featuring in pub quizzes.

“It’s crazy. It’s something that I will never get used to,” she said.

“I was at one of the Irish FA Easter coaching camps, we were meeting kids and a lot of them were all excited because they were at the England game.

“On the way out a guy stopped and spoke to me, but that happens at least once a day. I’ve been in a petrol station and had someone wish me good luck for the Euros, I was in a coffee shop and had a guy start chatting to me about the England game. It’s happening so much.

“I actually got a text message from a girl who I used to play with saying that she was at a quiz and I was one of the questions, and put on the end of it ‘you’ve made it kid.’ It’s just mad.

“It’s all down to the success of the team and when teams are successful people want to be involved.”

Marissa Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness in Belgium last month

Callaghan played a captain’s part netting the goal that moved Northern Ireland to the brink of the finals when she scored in the second leg of the play-off win over Ukraine.

It is a precious memory as she paid tribute to young son Quinn by kissing the wristband that she had written his name on. Something before the game told her she was going to score that night.

Had that conversation with Wylie not happened there would be no garage forecourt well-wishers, no quiz posers and certainly no historic goal.

“I had a memory box at home and I remember when I was moving out of my mum’s house finding it and there was a letter that Alfie had sent about going to trials in 2004 - but I didn’t go,” said Callaghan.

“I made my debut in 2010, but I drifted in and out for a long time before I actually committed fully.”

Now most of her memories are in her mind rarther than in a box. The good thing about that is that there is plenty of room for more and more to be made in England.