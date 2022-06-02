Captain Steven Davis still has hunger to lead from front for Northern Ireland as they prepare Nations League assault

Steven Davis is the Rafael Nadal of football. A sporting phenomenon, an all-time great still craving more success in a long illustrious career.

Nadal is 35, Davis 37. The curtain can come down on their sporting lives at any moment but they press ahead in search of another glorious chapter.

Northern Ireland captain Davis and Michael O’Neill’s side made it to the Euro 2016 finals in France and while that was a road to the promised land, the class of 2022 find themselves on a much rockier surface.

After a first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup, what followed can be sugar coated any way you like but it was failure. Failure in the 2018 World Cup play-offs and Euro 2020 play-off final, Nations League relegation and a World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign that didn’t gather momentum.

The current squad, with it’s influx of young talent, will look refreshing to some but it’s really a broken toy that is being put together again.

The spirit of 1982 or 2016 is what we are searching for but that unforgettable 3-1 victory over Greece in Belfast in 2015 feels like a lifetime ago.

Davis stabbed home Stuart Dallas’ 35th-minute cross, then Kilmarnock forward Josh Magennis – a converted goalkeeper who had never scored an international goal before – made it two with a deft header and the inspirational Davis nodded in his second just before the hour.

The Cullybackey man, who will win his 135th cap tonight fresh from signing his new Rangers deal, was a fitting figurehead who delivered for his country in the biggest match of his career at that moment but now he’s Ian Baraclough’s trusted lieutenant, hoping to fuel the fire within the next generation while retaining that appetite for more glory.

But Northern Ireland, rather like their first opponents in this Nations League quadruple header, are trying to relive past glories, perhaps setting about their mission with more hope than expectation.

Davis remains the perfect role model and inspiration for the younger players but, to steal a politician’s phrase, a lot of them aren’t quite ‘oven ready’.

Class acts they remain, but the Rangers midfielder and Northern Ireland’s best player, Jonny Evans, are approaching the end of their careers along with the country’s most under-rated player, Craig Cathcart.

With Stuart Dallas’ horrific injury a real body blow, Baraclough is right to deepen the player pool but he also needs results and strong performances to keep the fans behind him.

And even a man with Davis’ vast experience finds himself in unchartered waters – the unenviable challenge of four quickfire Nations League clashes.

“It’s going to be a new experience for us, we haven’t had the four games together at international level,” he said. “Obviously the manager has assembled a bigger squad so that younger players can integrate and it’s a good opportunity for them.

“For me personally, I didn’t want the season to end, I felt I was getting back in a good place and the games will be good for me, hopefully we can do something in this group.”

Kyle Lafferty has been drafted back into the panel but is it fair to expect him to reproduce the scoring touch he found en route to the 2016 finals? At the age of 37, even Davis can’t be the player he was 10 years ago he still belongs on this stage.

“Football is like a drug to us as professionals. You work hard to test yourself against other teams to try and achieve something together. If you lose that appetite it’s probably time to call it a day,” said the former Aston Villa ace.

“We’ve seen over the years how important it is to have experienced players in the side and it will take time for the younger ones to develop. Ali McCann has come in and been a regular and that’s a natural progression that can happen and the young lads are showing good qualities which is great for us.

“In all honesty, I was always relaxed about my situation and when you’re older you enjoy the moment and see how you feel at the end of the season. As long as I feel I can still contribute at club and international level I am more than delighted to do both.

“The football calendar is getting longer and I think it’s important players get a break but the players are at different stages.

“I missed football over the winter with injuries and I was sad when the season finished.

“We still want to pull on the shirt and do well for Northern Ireland. You want to win games when you cross that line.”

Mention the Greece game in 2015 and a smile immediately comes to Davis’ face. His eyes light up. He will always have that moment, despite the tales of what might have been that followed.