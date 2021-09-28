Carl Winchester given Northern Ireland boost as boss says international chance is ‘certainly not’ over for Sunderland star

Carl Winchester's sole Northern Ireland cap came over a decade ago in May 2011. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old Sunderland star has been included on Northern Ireland’s standby list for next month’s World Cup qualifying doubler-header against Switzerland and Bulgaria as he seeks to add to the sole senior cap he picked up over 10 years ago as a 76th minute substitute in a Celtic Cup defeat to Wales.

Dubbed ‘Winiesta’ by his adoring fans at the Stadium of Light, Winchester netted his third League One goal of the season last weekend, even more impressive as the midfielder is playing out of position at right-back.

"He’s on the standby list,” confirmed Baraclough. “He’s someone I’m fully aware of having worked with him at Oldham. He was a midfielder then. I think Sunderland have bought him as a midfielder but at the moment they’ve obviously got a problem at right-back.

"I went to watch him the other week against Fleetwood and I thought he had a really solid game.

"He scored last weekend as well so he’s dealing with that situation really, really well.

"He might have thought at some stage that international football had passed him by a little but it’s certainly not the case.

"People playing well for their clubs, it will get noticed now. We’ve got more and more people on the ground watching games as well as myself and the first team staff so Carl has done himself no harm whatsoever with a strong start to the season with Sunderland.”

Since his solitary cap, Winchester has enjoyed five-and-a-half years of regular League One action with Oldham, dropped down a division to play for Cheltenham and Forest Green Rovers and stepped back up to England’s third tier when he signed for the Black Cats in January.

During his time as Forest Green captain, manager Mark Cooper frequently said Winchester should be playing in the Championship.

And early this season, such rave reviews have returned as the midfielder has become a Sunderland fan-favourite.

“You see how well Winny has done and another goal today. I think everyone is now seeing that quality he brings,” Black Cats boss Lee Johnson said after ‘Winiesta’ scored his third League One goal of the season against Bolton last weekend.

“He’s a class player and a class finisher.

“Everything about what he does and the way he plays, like I said, he’s a proper technician. Whether that’s a finish or a pass, he’s got that.

“What’s been nice to see is his defending. Even in a couple of interceptions he’s made where they’ve made out to in runs and through balls that were good balls but very close. It showed you he was switched on defensively as well."

Should he manage to get a call-up to Northern Ireland's senior squad, he would join clubmates Corry Evans and Tom Flanagan.