Carson claims Dundee United move was 'no-brainer' as Northern Ireland keeper makes summer switch

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson has admitted that he was never going anywhere else this summer once Dundee United became interested in his services.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Tannadice where he is expected to put pressure on established No.1 Benji Siegrist for the starting jersey.

Carson leaves Motherwell after four years and 78 appearances at Fir Park to join his second Scottish Premiership outfit.

Indeed, but for some horrific injury luck and being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder and lung in 2018, Carson would have played much more for Motherwell.

Despite that, Carson was still one of the top goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership while with the 'Well and kept 18 clean sheets in one season as the club reach the 2018 League Cup and Scottish Cup finals.

After being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, the Downpatrick man stepped away from football to recover, returning last year to help the Scots defeat Coleraine in a penalty shoot-out in the Europa League qualifiers.

But another knee injury needed surgery in October 2020, effectively ending his Motherwell career, however he will stay in the Scottish top flight after being handed this deal by Dundee United.

"There was talk of me moving back down to England for family reasons, but once Dundee United came in for me and I spoke to the gaffer and sporting director Tony Asghar it was a no brainer to come (to Dundee)," said Carson.

"It's such a great club with a great history, I'm so excited to be part of it. Last year was a decent return to the Premiership, but this year promises a lot more.

"You look at the squad, a great mix of experience and young players coming through. Hopefully I can add my experience and know-how to that.

"Benji was one of the top goalkeepers in the league last season so I know it's going to be a challenge for me. You've got to embrace that, I've been in the game a long time and if you're not up for a challenge then you're in the wrong sport.

"One of my short-term goals is to come and give Benji a good run for his money. Hopefully it will be a healthy competition."