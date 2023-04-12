Casement Park included in official bid by five home nations for Euro 2028 finals

Irish FA confident dilapidated stadium in west Belfast will be built and able to host matches in five years time

Promoting the UK and Ireland bid. . . Louise McDaniel, Northern Ireland senior women’s player, Conrad Kirkwood, Irish FA President, Niall McGinn, Northern Ireland senior men’s player, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland along with Rosario FC youth team players, Alfie Morgan and Cara Daly

How Casement Park is expected to look after redevelopment

The current state of Casement Park, which is part of the bid for Euro 2028

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis leads the captains from the five nations in the UK and Ireland bid

Casement Park has been included in the 10 stadiums as part of the UK and Ireland final bid to host Euro 2028, in the clearest indication the west Belfast venue will be built.

The GAA venue, which has lay dormant since 2013, has been mired in controversy and is still to be redeveloped but its inclusion in this list of proposed host cities and 10 stadia reflects a view within the Irish FA that the stadium will be constructed and ready to play a part in the tournament if the bid is successful.

It is believed the new-look Casement Park could cost around £130m.

In a statement co-signed by the FAs of Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, the “high-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues” are listed.

Everton’s new £500million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock on the banks of the River Mersey is another venue included in the bid which is yet to be built.

Everton are scheduled to move into their new home for the 2024/25 season.

The proposed host cities and 10 stadia across the five partner Associations are 1. London Wembley Stadium (90,652); 2. Cardiff National Stadium of Wales (73,952); 3. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322); 4. Manchester City of Manchester Stadium (61,000); 5. Liverpool Everton Stadium (52,679); 6. Newcastle St James' Park (52,305); 7. Birmingham Villa Park (52,190); 8. Glasgow Hampden Park (52,032); 9. Dublin Arena (51,711); 10. Belfast Casement Park (34,500).

The GAA had granted permission for Croke Park and Casement Park to be included in the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid but Croke Park has not made the final shortlist of venues.

A list of 14 stadia was reduced to 10 before being submitted to UEFA this month.

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, Manchester United’s Old Trafford and London Stadium, home of West Ham, also drop off the final list.

The joint statement from the FAs said: “Today, the UK and Ireland final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has been submitted. The bid is a detailed plan that shows how our nations are collaborating to stage an historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights.

"We are delighted to propose to UEFA and the European football family a world-class stadia concept tailormade for EURO 2028. This plan is enhanced by our excellent technical facilities and operational experience.

“High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EURO ever – making us a low risk, high reward host.

“The UK and Ireland share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global sporting tournaments – backed by strong government support. This includes the recent record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

“Our vision – ‘Football for all, Football for good. Football for the future’ – is a promise to help our Associations and UEFA grow a more diverse and inclusive game as well as connect with new audiences and the next generation of fans and volunteers.”

The bid also includes several pledges including “matches hosted around our nations and regions to reach as many communities as possible.”

Almost three million tournament tickets will be made available – more than any previous Euro finals, with an average stadia capacity of 58,000.

The Government are supporting the bid and it’s “once-in-a-generation legacy investment.”

Hosting the finals will generate economic, environmental and social benefits including predicted socio-economic benefits of up to £2.6 billion for the nations.

Bid Partners have already invested or committed more than £500 million between 2019 and 2025 to improve and upgrade grassroots facilities – with the aim of expanding investment programmes as the tournament approaches.

A further £45 million legacy fund will be invested to develop football and create additional legacies.

The tournament will also help create positive long-term community impact through volunteering, tourism and other training opportunities that provide people with skills for life.

The five captains of the national sides including Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis and Republic’s Seamus Coleman are backing the bid.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement with UEFA and listening and learning from the European football family to enhance our bid plans,” the statement added.