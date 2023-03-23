Cathcart:  It feels like  the good old days for NI

Skipper confident, but NI need to be wary of San Marino’s proud part-timers

Back to it: Craig Cathcart and Michael O’Neill during Northern Ireland training at the Stadio Olimpico di San Marino

Craig Cathcart says the ‘feelgood factor’ is back with Northern Ireland thanks to the return of Michael O’Neill as manager.

To maintain the positive vibes, O’Neill’s men must beat minnows San Marino in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier tonight.

Northern Ireland enter the Group H clash in Serravalle as huge favourites against a side who have never won a competitive fixture in 166 attempts and are the lowest ranked nation in the FIFA rankings.

San Marino only have two full-time footballers with the rest of the side made up of part-time players. Some work as car salesmen and accountants while others are in the furniture or car wash business.

Should Northern Ireland lose it would be the most embarrassing result in the country’s history but O’Neill is thinking only of victory as is Cathcart, named as captain in the absence of the injured Steven Davis and Jonny Evans.

Cathcart took a break from international football during last year’s Nations League under Ian Baraclough before opting to come back with O’Neill in charge.

“It feels like old times, there’s familiar faces around, a good couple of days training and the feelgood factor is back,” said the Watford defender who believes O’Neill can lead Northern Ireland to a major tournament again just as he did in Euro 2016.

“I look back to 2016 and it makes me ambitious to want to get there again. It was probably the most enjoyable time in my career. The ambition is to do it again and I think we can do that with Michael.”