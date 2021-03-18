Charles rewarded with first Northern Ireland call-up as Baraclough names squad for World Cup qualifiers

Striker Dion Charles has been handed his first Northern Ireland call-up by manager Ian Baraclough ahead of next week's World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old has struck 17 goals for Accrington this season despite the club being stuck in mid-table, earning his first call to the national team for the qualifiers against Italy (March 25) and Bulgaria (March 31), as well as a friendly against the USA (March 28).

Charles, who previously represented Northern Ireland at Under-21 and Under-19 level, will compete with Josh Magennis - potentially a club team-mate at Hull City next season if rumours are to be believed - Conor Washington, Liam Boyce and Kyle Lafferty for game time.

While Baraclough has been cautious about throwing players in at the deep end at international level, the addition of a forward who is very much in-form could be too hard to turn down.

There is also a first call-up for goalkeeper Nathan Gartside, who has impressed for Derry City and links up with the squad in the absence of injured goalkeepers Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson.

It is unlikely that the former Northern Ireland underage star will see any game time in the qualifiers, with Peacock-Farrell the undoubted No.1, but he might play against the USA at Windsor Park.

Baraclough has also received some good news in the shape of vice-captain Jonny Evans being passed fit to link up with the squad, as has Middlesborough defender/midfielder Paddy McNair, who limped off in their midweek game with Preston.

There are recalls for Corry Evans after a long-term injury sustained for club side Blackburn Rovers, while defender Ciaron Brown is also brought back into the set-up for the three games.

Having been named in the squad, captain Steven Davis, who recently won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers, is in line to break Peter Shilton's British record for international caps if he plays against both Italy and Bulgaria, which would take him to 126.

Of those who were named in the last international squad in November, Ethan Galbraith, Tom Flanagan and Ryan McLaughlin all drop out, while Jordan Jones misses out due to injury.

Northern Ireland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Italy on March 25 in Parma, before returning to Belfast for the friendly against the USA at Windsor Park on March 28 and then their second qualifier against Bulgaria on March 31.

Goalkeepers

Nathan Gartside (Derry City), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley)

Defenders

Daniel Ballard (Blackpool), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Paddy McNair (Middlesborough)

Midfielders

Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Steven Davis (Rangers, captain), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Middlesborough), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City)

Forwards

Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley), Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Hull City)