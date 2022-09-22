Charlie McCann’s switch from Republic of Ireland is a coup, says Northern Ireland Under-21 boss John Schofield

Northern Ireland Under-21s boss John Schofield has admitted securing the services of Charlie McCann was a significant coup.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who was born in England, featured in Republic of Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 squads before switching his allegiance to Northern Ireland.

He was part of the senior panel for the Nations League quadruple header in June and the former Manchester United youngster has featured for the Rangers first team, making his league debut back in May.

Schofield’s side face friendlies against Scotland Under-21s at the Blanchflower Stadium today (2.30pm) and then at St Mirren’s SMiSA Stadium in Paisley on Sunday (2pm).

McCann is joined in the panel by other players who have been involved with the senior camp such as Sunderland defender Trai Hume, Middlesbrough midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont, Barrow defender Sam McClelland and Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor.

Asked whether McCann’s arrival was a major coup for Northern Ireland, Schofield replied: “At the end of the day, all we can do with any player is offer them an opportunity to play for his country, whether that be Charlie or anyone else.

“That’s all we’ve done. Any player who qualifies for Northern Ireland will be offered that chance.

“We as an association, that’s all we can do – lay out on the table what we have to offer. Our standards, the route, the pathway and then like any decision in life, it’s down to the individual.

“It’s about recognising that pathway through to a senior team and I don’t want to speak for Charlie but I’m sure that’s what he’s seen.

“I can only comment on what the IFA does but talk is cheap. If you look in the recent past there are a number of players who have played in the system, and then got a chance with the seniors.

“The information they’ve been given is there for them to see.”

Making the breakthrough at Rangers will also hasten McCann’s development.

Schofield noted: “He has played a football match in front of 50,000 odd fans. The build-up to that would have been some experience for him.

“The experience he has had with the seniors has stood him in good stead.

“And then he comes and plays with us, and along with some of the other lads they become the pallbearers.

“You’ve got Charlie, you’ve got Alfie McCalmont, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Trai Hume, Dale Taylor - they have all had a little taste of it.

“And now they have to transmit that and help lead the group of players we have now, and to a man they have done that.”

Admission to today’s game is free and it will also be streamed live.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Under-19s began their latest series of Euro qualifiers with a hard fought 2-2 draw against Slovenia’s Under-19s.

Gerard Lyttle’s side are in the Netherlands this week competing in Group 13 of the 2022-23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round.

Midfielder Patrick Kelly, who switched from Coleraine to West Ham United in the summer, was the goalscoring hero with a double.