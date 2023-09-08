Choosing Northern Ireland over England was the right decision for me, declares teenage midfield ace

Midfielder Isaac Price notched up his first Northern Ireland goal in the defeat to Slovenia

Teenage midfielder Isaac Price has revealed that he ‘100 per cent’ made the right call to play for Northern Ireland despite interest from England.

In an exclusive interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the Standard Liege star spoke about his desire to repay the loyalty shown to him by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, his immense pride in scoring his first goal for his country in Thursday’s 4-2 defeat in Slovenia and why he felt he had to leave Everton in the summer to move to Belgium.

The articulate 19-year-old was handed his international debut by O’Neill in March’s 2-0 victory over San Marino which started the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, and has played in every Group H match since.

The latest match proved disappointing with Northern Ireland conceding soft goals as they went down to Slovenia in a contest that ended any hopes of playing in the Finals in Germany next year, but there were some positives, such as Price showing admirable composure in the first half to open his international account.

Price, who was born in Pontefract and grew up in Wakefield, qualifies for Northern Ireland through a Belfast grandmother on his dad’s side.

He has the potential to deliver more magic moments for the Green and White Army in years to come having opted to join O’Neill’s side over England, who were also interested in the young midfielder.

Aston Villa’s Omari Kellyman was recently in the headlines for making an international transfer to England from Northern Ireland having played at youth level for the latter but Price, who is in Astana for the qualifier against Kazakhstan, insists he is happy with his choice.

“Yes, definitely 100 per cent,” he replied when the question was posed.

“I’m getting opportunities like the one in Slovenia and I’m trying to show I’m good enough to play at this level.

“Michael (O’Neill) has come in as manager and put a lot of faith in me. This is my third camp and my fifth appearance, so he has shown trust in me and loyalty and that’s what I have to give back.”

Isaac Price revels with Shea Charles after netting Northern Ireland's early equaliser against Slovenia

On his goal, which was taken with aplomb after Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak had saved from Matty Kennedy, Price stated: “It was an unbelievably proud moment. I was really happy with the goal. I tried to stay composed and sidefoot it in, and as soon as the ball hit the back of the net, you saw my emotions as I ran to the corner flag and all the Northern Ireland fans.

“They support us through thick and thin and they come to the away matches to cheer us on, so it was great to celebrate with them.

“It was a bittersweet night, though, because we didn’t get the result we wanted. It was really disappointing to concede four and they weren’t the greatest goals either.

“They were counter-attacks from our mistakes, and we know we have to do better. Now we have to prepare for a tough trip to Kazakhstan and Sunday’s qualifier when we will target three points. We need to improve together and I believe we are good enough to do that.”

At the end of the 2021/22 season, Price, then 18, made his Premier League debut for Everton. At the time, Toffees manager Frank Lampard raved about the youngster and handed him another League outing against Brighton last term.

Isaac Price slots home for Northern Ireland during the 4-2 defeat to Slovenia in Ljubljana

When Lampard was sacked in January and Sean Dyche replaced him, Price considered his options, deciding to leave Goodison Park and transfer to Standard Liege.

“It was very difficult leaving Everton,” says the teen star, who joined the Everton Academy when he was at primary school.

“I was there pretty much my whole life. It was a tough decision, but I had to do what was right for me and I felt a new challenge and going to play regular first-team football was what I needed.

“I got a few chances and made my Premier League debut in 2022, and then the next season I got 30 minutes against Brighton in the Premier League.

“I thought I was really close to breaking through and then Frank Lampard got sacked and I didn’t really feel like I was going to get an opportunity after that and had to move on.

“Going to Standard Liege has been different to what I’m used to. It’s hard living away from home on your own, but I’m going there for football purposes and feel the experience will make me a better footballer, which in turn will help me when I join up with Northern Ireland.”