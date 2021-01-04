Chris Brunt released by Bristol City as injury woe threatens to end ex-Northern Ireland star's career

Chris Brunt's contract at Bristol City has been mutually terminated as a nightmare injury threatens to end his season and potentially his playing career entirely.

The former Northern Ireland international turned 36 last month and it now remains to be seen whether or not he will return to the pitch when he recovers from his latest set-back.

What turned out to be his final appearance for City arrived just two days prior to his birthday in mid-December. Just a few days later, it was revealed that Brunt required surgery on a calf issue and it is that complaint that has now led to his release.

“I’d like to thank Chris for his contribution since joining us," said City Chief Executive Mark Ashton. "Unfortunately, the injury means he will miss the majority of the remaining season and we felt it was in both our interests to end the agreement now. Chris has been a pleasure to deal with in those discussions and we wish him all the best.”

Brunt joined the Championship side in the summer after ending a 13-year stay at West Bromwich Albion by helping the Baggies to promotion to the Premier League.

He had made only seven league appearances - all as a substitute - during his final season at the Hawthorns and, on leaving the club, admitted the week-to-week recovery from matches was getting more and more difficult although maintained he had 'a year or two' left of his playing career.

He had enjoyed a bright start to life in Bristol, playing his part in 12 early-season Championship fixtures as well as two League Cup ties but now that his spell at the club has come to a premature end, the question will be whether or not he still has the ability and desire to continue once his recovery from injury is complete.

Brunt played 65 games for Northern Ireland but retired from international football in 2018. A ruptured cruciate ligament, sustained in a Premier League game for West Brom against Crystal Palace, ruled him out of the Euro 2016 finals - a crushing blow to one of the key men in helping Michael O'Neill's side seal their spot in France. Instead, he was resigned to a frustrating watching brief as he accompanied his team-mates to the tournament.

"I’ve had some tough times playing for Northern Ireland, individually and with results, too," he said the following year. "I made my debut when I was 19, back in 2004, so you go through a lot of qualifying campaigns and get very little back, whereas that Euro 2016 campaign was really enjoyable. But that’s life. What happened to me has happened to many people.”

He scored three goals at international level, the first in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying campaign in San Marino and the other two in his final qualifying campaign, for the 2018 World Cup, both at Windsor Park in wins over Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

Having made his senior breakthrough at Sheffield Wednesday, Brunt moved to WBA in 2007 in a £3m deal and helped the club to promotion from the Championship in his first season. He was then voted the club's Player of the Year for the 08/09 top flight campaign and, in all, played nine seasons in the Premier League.