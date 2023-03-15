Cliftonville ace Sean Moore called into both Northern Ireland and Republic U-19 squads

The Reds winger has been called into the Republic of Ireland’s U-19 squad

Sean Moore looks set to play for the Republic of Ireland U-19s

The international tug-of-war over Cliftonville wonderkid Sean Moore has intensified, with both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland calling the Belfast teenager into their respective U-19 squads.

Last week, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill confirmed that the 17 year-old winger had been offered a place in Gerard Lyttle’s U-19 squad for the forthcoming Euro U19 qualifiers against France, Romania and Norway.

O’Neill said: “He has been selected for our Under-19 squad for the Elite phase of the Euro qualifiers, and hopefully he takes up that invitation.”

Although the players were called into the squad last week, the Irish FA is yet to officially announce the panel for the three fixtures kicking off next Wednesday (March 22)

However, Moore has now been named in the Republic of Ireland U-19 squad for their games against Slovakia, Estonia and Greece.

Moore was invited to an FAI training camp for ‘home’ based players last month.

The Republic’s U-19 manager said "It is the first time since 2019 that an Irish men's U19 team has had the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd.

"I'm looking forward to bringing this exciting team to Wexford to play Slovakia, Estonia and Greece.

"They are three challenging teams and it's for us to find a way to overcome them. My staff, the players and I will embrace this challenge and can't wait to get into camp."

Teenager Moore broke into the Reds first team last season but has been a regular this term and he is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United.