Cliftonville winger Sean Moore called into Republic of Ireland U-19 squad

Last month Sean Moore was named in the Northern Ireland Schoolboys squad

Northern Ireland youth international Sean Moore has been called into the Republic of Ireland U-19 squad for two forthcoming friendly games.

The talented Cliftonville winger has lit up the Irish League this season with his eye-catching displays attracting scouts from several Premier League clubs. The 17-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United, with Everton and Newcastle United also keen on securing his signature.

Last month, Moore was named in the Northern Ireland U-18 Schoolboy International squad for this year's Centenary Shield.

Now he has been selected in the Republic of Ireland U-19 squad by manager Tom Mohan for a training camp and two behind-closed-doors trial matches for players based on the island of Ireland.

As neither the Republic’s friendlies nor the Centenary Shield are official internationals, it is possible Moore could play for both teams.

In a statement the FAI said: “It’s an opportunity for the players to impress with Ireland set for three Elite Round qualifiers in Ireland next month. Among the group are players who will still be eligible for next season’s U19 European Championship qualifiers.

“The group will be involved in two behind-closed-doors friendlies with Tom Mohan overseeing both games.”

Derry City defender Conor Barr has also been named in the 36-man squad, as is Dundalk’s Eoin Kenny. Like Moore, both players have previously represented Northern Ireland at underage level.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19s training camp

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Kieran McDonagh (Galway United), Fiachra Pagel (Drogheda United, on loan from Forest Green Rovers), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Derinsola Adewale (Bohemians), Conor Barr (Derry City), Sean Carey (Shamrock Rovers), Eanna Clancy (Sligo Rovers), Kieran Cruise (Shamrock Rovers), Ben Curtis (Drogheda United), Carl Lennox (Shamrock Rovers), Jake McCormack (Bohemians), Michael McCarthy (Cobh Ramblers), John O’Donovan (Cork City), Eli Rooney (Sligo Rovers), Lewis Temple (Shelbourne), Harvey Warren (Waterford)

Midfielders: Oisin Coleman (Dundalk), Zack Dunne (Cork City), Steven Healy (Galway United), Darius Lipsic (St. Patrick’s Athletic), James McManus (Bohemians), Harvey Nugent (Shelbourne), Joe O’ Brien-Whitmarsh (Cork City)

Forwards: Anthony Adenepo (Waterford), Kennedy Amechi (Kerry FC), Gbemi Arubi (Shelbourne), Jason Florain (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Gavin Hodgins (Shelbourne), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Chris Lotefa (Bohemians), Anthony Mayo (Dundalk), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), David Tarney (Galway United), Gideon Tetteh (Shamrock Rovers), David Traore (Shelbourne)