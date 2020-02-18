'Colossus of a man': Harry Gregg hailed as Pat Jennings and Michael O'Neill lead tributes from Northern Ireland stars

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has paid a warm tribute to the iconic Harry Gregg, who has passed away at the age of 87.

When the legendary Manchester United star's death was announced by the Foundation set up in his name early yesterday morning, the outpouring of sadness, emotion and respect from around the globe was overwhelming.

Such is Harry Gregg's standing all over the world.

When he moved from Doncaster Rovers to United in 1957 for £23,000 he became the world's most expensive goalkeeper. A year later he was hailed the hero of the Munich air disaster, showing courage money cannot buy as he bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers following a plane crash in which 23 people were killed. It would have been more but for Harry's selfless actions.

Later in 1958, Gregg played in the World Cup finals for Northern Ireland. He was inspired, helping the team to the quarter-finals and earning himself the honour of being named the No.1 goalkeeper in the tournament.

In total he would play 25 times for his country over a 10-year period, ending in 1964. Two years after that, he departed United for Stoke City prior to managing at Shrewsbury Town, Swansea, Crewe and Carlisle.

Everywhere he went, Harry made an impression. He was a larger than life character revered and respected in equal measure.

Always keen to see Northern Ireland perform well, Gregg was delighted when O'Neill led the nation to the Euro 2016 finals - the country's first tournament for 30 years.

Gregg was a regular visitor to Windsor Park to cheer on O'Neill's side.

"It was wonderful for the team to see Harry at the games supporting us. He was an inspirational character and a great man," said O'Neill.

"Harry's feats on the field and his incredible bravery off it will never be forgotten. He was known throughout the world and everyone had huge respect for him.

"He is one of the greatest sports stars Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an outstanding goalkeeper and that was perfectly illustrated with his excellent performances in the 1958 World Cup finals."

Stoke City boss O'Neill, who will be in charge of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off game in Bosnia next month, added: "This is an extremely sad time, especially for those closest to Harry, and I send my sincere condolences to all of his family."

Pat Jennings replaced Gregg as Northern Ireland's goalkeeper. The Tottenham and Arsenal legend admits he found it strange taking over from one of his heroes. He pointed out that he and Harry always had a strong bond and close friendship.

"When I was young I would go to Belfast with my dad and brother to watch Northern Ireland games and see Harry play," explained Jennings.

"He was a great goalkeeper and proved it time and time again. It is hard to believe he only played 25 times for Northern Ireland because for a player of his quality you would have thought it should have been a lot more.

"Somehow I took over from Harry in 1964. I was an 18-year-old at Watford and I couldn't believe I was picked in front of the great Harry Gregg.

"At that stage he had forgotten more about goalkeeping than I knew, but he offered me support all the same.

"I always had a fantastic relationship with Harry. We had a great rapport and I enjoyed spending time in his company. Any time we got together he was very welcoming.

"There was no messing about with Harry. He would tell you exactly what he thought and he will be sadly missed."

Another Northern Ireland goalkeeping hero, Roy Carroll, added: "When I was growing up, the two goalkeepers that everyone talked about as greats and Northern Ireland legends were Harry Gregg and Pat Jennings.

"I was sad to hear of Harry's passing because he was a great man as well as a great goalkeeper.

"I never met Harry, which is a regret, but I did speak to him on the phone a few months ago, and with me now involved in goalkeeping coaching he was good enough to give me some wonderful advice. He was spot on with it and I will use his words of wisdom going forward."

Carroll, who played for the Old Trafford giants like Gregg did, continued: "I remember watching tapes of Harry when he played for Manchester United and it was clear he was a special goalkeeper.

"He was also a hero for the lives he saved and the bravery he showed in the aftermath of the Munich air disaster.

"Something else he should be given great credit for is setting up the Harry Gregg Foundation, which gives youngsters the opportunity to play sport. He was never in anything for himself. He wanted to do things for others, which tells you so much about the man."

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer David Healy says he will miss the banter with Gregg that the pair enjoyed at internationals.

"Harry was a colossus of a man. I got to know him in the last five years since coming home and met him at Northern Ireland games. I will miss the conversations we had before games, at half-time and at the end when he gave his honest assessment of modern day players and referees," said the manager of Linfield, where Gregg began his career.

"Harry had a great mind and it was a joy to listen to him talk about football and life in general. His stories were wonderful.

"Growing up, I would watch videos and footage of Harry and be in awe of him. His achievements on the pitch were incredible but what he did in Munich, saving the lives of others, was far more important, and it showed what a selfless, courageous character Harry was."

Former Northern Ireland team-mate Terry Neill said: "Harry was simply a great man as well as a great goalkeeper. He nursed me through my early days with Northern Ireland and I wasn't the only one.

"I shall forever be grateful for his friendship and kindness and send my love to his family."