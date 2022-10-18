Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey wishes Ireland Women’s team well in World Cup endeavours and says pro-IRA chanting ‘has been dealt with’

Deirdre Hargey was asked about the incident at an event to celebrate the achievements of the NI Women’s team in the Euros

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said the controversy surrounding members of the Republic of Ireland’s football team chanting pro-IRA lyrics after their Women’s World Cup play-off victory over Scotland has been “dealt with”.

The Sinn Fein MLA was speaking at an event in Stormont’s Great Hall celebrating the achievements of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team in the 2022 Women’s Euros.

She was asked about the video footage circulated on social media after last Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory by the Republic’s women’s team at Hampden Park showing the players singing a pro-IRA chant in the dressing room.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: “The Football Association of Ireland have dealt with that matter” when asked about if the believes the shine has been taken off the Republic’s success.

“I think they have done incredibly well in reaching the World Cup Finals, and I wish them well in their endeavours, but the matter has been dealt with.”

Last week, the FAI apologised after a video which appeared to have been taken from an Instagram live stream in the Hampden Park dressing room showed players singing ‘Ooh Ah Up the Ra’, a lyric from ‘Celtic Symphony’ by Irish rebel group The Wolfe Tones.

When asked about the reaction to the video, Ms Hargey said: “We obviously are a society emerging from conflict, we need to be aware of victims and survivors, but I also think this has been an amazing opportunity in terms of the success of the Republic of Ireland team, and I wish them well in the time ahead.”

Vera Pauw, the Republic of Ireland Women’s manager, later said the “shine” had been taken off the team’s qualification for the 2023 World Cup after the video emerged.

“It’s quite right that it’s taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland,” the Dutch national said.

“The values that we carry [are] that we have respect for everybody,” she said. “This is the extreme on the other side.”