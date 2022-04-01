Concept of nationalism is ‘dying’ in Ireland, says former Derry footballer Joe Brolly

Former Derry footballer Joe Brolly believes the concept of nationalism is “dying” on the island of Ireland as the majority of people see themselves as European.

Speaking with OTB Sports, the sports pundit and current barrister also discussed how political division in Northern Ireland had caused delays in the redevelopment of Casement Park in west Belfast.

In a joint interview, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said there was now an urgency to finish Casement Park in time for the Euro 2028 bid.

Although Mr Brolly believed inequalities in Northern Ireland were behind the delays to the GAA stadium, he did not believe concepts of nationalism were still as important to people on either side of the border.

John Finucane, Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast

"I think that nationalism as a concept is dying anyway," he said.

"Ireland is in a sort of very strong federation of 27 states.

"All together, of the 48 European countries and dependancies, 45 of them are either in the European Union, in the European free trade areas, like the Scandinavian countries or are applying to join the EU.”

He said that, in Ireland, most people were happy to see themselves as Europeans and Scotland had tried to distance itself from the “xenophobia” of Brexit.

"The Scots are trying to disassociate themselves from this," he said.

"They never voted for Brexit. We see where that nationalism brings you, that xenophobia.

"We see it in Russia, in Belarus. We are seeing it in England. In Ireland, I think the people are happy to be Europeans now."

While he did not believe the time was right for Irish unity, he said that concepts of nationalism on either side of the border were no longer as important.

"Increasingly, of course we go and cheer the team on when they are playing rugby," he said.

"We cheer the team on when they play their big soccer games.

"But, the concept of nationalism, I think it's dying. It is dying. I think it is dying in the North as well, I believe. We are seeing through Brexit how ridiculous it is."

UEFA requirements are for Euro finals venues to hold 30,000 people. However, Windsor Park has a capacity of 18,500 but a completed Casement Park would hold 34,500.

Mr Brolly said that delays in the Casement redevelopment had partly been down to a failure to properly engage with local residents, but that a failure to modernise while new football and rugby stadiums were built reflected long-standing divides in Northern Ireland.

Mr Finucane said there was the “potential” to host seven matches at the newly developed Casement Park, which would be a huge boost to economy and tourism.

He added that projections showed that for an investment of around £100m there would be an estimated return of £217m.

Such an opportunity, he said, should be enough to rally all political parties in Northern Ireland.

Asked about the DUP’s apparent reluctance to endorse the bid, Mr Finucane said the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons had shown a lack of vision and ambition.

Mr Lyons has since said the DUP is committed to the bid, and was hopeful things could be moved forward after the Assembly election in May.

Mr Finucane added it was simply too big an opportunity to miss, and believed most football fans would demand every effort was made to bring the Euros to Belfast after the election.