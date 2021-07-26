Confirmed: Conor Bradley signs new long-term Liverpool contract after senior debut

Conor Bradley has impressed Liverpool since arriving at the club in 2019. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Northern Ireland full-back Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool after impressing on his senior debut last week.

The 18-year-old has been pushed into the first-team panel by legendary boss Jurgen Klopp and reports have suggested the Tyrone lad could have a significant role to play in the new season.

Wales international Neco Williams, currently the direct back-up to right-back star Trent Alexander-Arnold, is thought to be up for sale, with the Reds aiming for a fee of around £10m.

The willingness to let Williams, who has 12 Premier League games under his belt, depart is understood to be substantially down to the continued progress of former Dungannon Swifts, Maiden City and St Patrick’s player Bradley.

He joined Liverpool just two years ago on an initial scholarship deal – despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea among other clubs – and was rewarded for a positive first campaign with a three-year professional deal last summer.

Now his continued rise has been rewarded with another new deal after starting a 30-minute friendly against Stuttgart alongside the likes of James Milner, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah last week, when he delivered a typically athletic performance on the right flank.

It’s another positive during a promising summer for Bradley, who also made his senior Northern Ireland debut in May, coming on as a replacement for Stuart Dallas during the 3-0 friendly win over Malta.

He made the right-back slot his own in Barry Lewtas’ Under 23 squad at Anfield last season, during which he was called up by Klopp to join in training with the senior panel. He was also part of the Under 18 side that reached the FA Youth Cup final.

Should Bradley take the final step and play for the Liverpool senior side in the competitive game, he will bridge a a 67 year gap and become the first Northern Irishman to represent the Reds since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

Bradley joined the Liverpool Academy aged just nine when IFA Primary School Coach Steafan Deery approached scout Cliff Ferguson back in 2012.

"Conor was really, really easy to identify," Ferguson told the Belfast Telegraph last year. "He's a great mover - a really athletic kid.

"The players' talent gets them to Liverpool, that's a given, but the rest is down to attitude and Conor's will to win stood out even at nine years old. That's the best thing for me.

"He initially came into our group of under nines, tens and elevens but it wasn't long before we had to move him up and play him in with the older kids, Under 12s and 13s, because the lad needs a challenge. He's not happy unless you're really pushing him.

"If he felt things were too easy, he wasn't long in letting you know. That real work ethic, the mentality and the attitude, it beats ability. Of course he has plenty of talent, but his attitude is top class."