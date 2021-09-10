Conor Bradley bridges 88 year gap to follow in Elisha Scott’s footsteps for Liverpool and Northern Ireland

Conor Bradley and Elisha Scott. One is a teenage defender making his name in the game, the other a late, great goalkeeper.

On Wednesday night at Windsor Park, Tyrone kid Bradley became the first Liverpool player to feature in a competitive fixture for Northern Ireland since Scott 88 years ago.

The legendary Belfast Celtic manager was the first King of the Kop at Anfield. The Windsor Park version treated Bradley like royalty when he came on as a substitute in the second half against Switzerland in a 0-0 draw.

And when the 18-year-old ripped into a tackle on Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez near the corner flag, the fans roared their approval, appreciating the desire of the youngster to do his bit for the team.

Bradley came on for the final few minutes against Malta in the summer for his senior international bow before making a positive impact from the bench last Sunday in a 1-0 win over Estonia in another friendly.

In midweek, the right-back revelled in his home debut with Windsor at its atmospheric best.

He said: “The atmosphere was unbelievable. It was a special moment for me and something I’ve dreamed of, coming on at Windsor.

“It was great to have the fans back and hearing them in full voice. My mum, dad and sister were here so to come on in front of them, I was incredibly proud.”

Manager Ian Baraclough was full of praise for how Bradley, yet to play a competitive game for Liverpool, coped with the occasion.

“I had no hesitation in throwing him on as one of our first subs because of the way he has come in and handled himself,” said the Northern Ireland manager.

“He is way beyond his 18 years and he dealt with the pressure. Near enough a full house, playing his first competitive game and he lifted the crowd, he energised the crowd.

“You look at the young players and they aren’t fazed by it and that gives us something to look forward to.”

Ask the more experienced players about Bradley and the praise is glowing about his ability and his nature.

He is highly thought of at Liverpool too with boss Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff impressed by his attitude and application.

He is one of a number of exciting young talents available to Baraclough and with more experienced players hopefully available again next month after missing out on this international window due to various reasons, the boss will have some big decisions to make about his squad.

You would think Bradley will get the nod.