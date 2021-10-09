Conor Bradley has earned starting Northern Ireland role in World Cup showdown with Switzerland: Chris Brunt

Former Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt believes manager Ian Baraclough shouldn’t be afraid to start teenager Conor Bradley against Switzerland tonight, admitting: “If he is good enough to play for Liverpool, he’s good enough for us”.

Right-back Bradley made his senior Liverpool debut last month against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup and is hoping to win his fourth international cap at the Stade de Geneve this evening in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Baraclough is without seven players from his initial squad for this game, which Northern Ireland must win to realistically stand a chance of finishing second in the group to secure a play-off spot for Qatar, and Brunt says Baraclough, who brought Bradley on against the Swiss last month for a brief second-half stint, should be brave and bold and give the 18 year-old his first start at international level.

Versatile Leeds United star Stuart Dallas is likely to play at right wing-back, but if the Cookstown lad is pushed up into midfield, that could leave an opening for young Bradley, a product of the Dungannon Swifts youth structure.

“If Liverpool think he’s good enough to start a game for them, then he’s definitely good to play for us and I would fire him in,” admits Brunt, who made 65 appearances for Northern Ireland.

“If Liverpool are showing that much faith in him, promoting through their ranks to the first team and giving him a game in the League Cup, then why not start him? We’re not blessed with a huge amount of players involved with Premier League clubs.

“I thought Conor did really well in his brief cameo against the Swiss last month.

“He plays with an intensity, which is great and we saw that against Switzerland when he went in on that strong tackle on Ricardo Rodriguez. It just gives everybody a lift and we heard the roar from the crowd. I think when you throw young lads like Conor in they have no fear.”

If Bradley does play a part tonight he will on the same pitch as skipper Steven Davis who made his debut for Northern Ireland in 2005, when Bradley was 150 days off his second birthday.

He’ll also play with Paddy McNair, who at 26 will win his 50th cap tonight in Geneva.

Davis, asked yesterday if McNair reaching 50 caps made him feel old, said: “It’s not so much that, it’s more 18 and 19-year olds, who are half your age, running around you and you’re trying to chase after them in training.”