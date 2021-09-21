Conor Bradley: How Liverpool debutant performed at Norwich on a proud night for Northern Ireland

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate embraces Conor Bradley before the Carabao Cup third round match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

When the last Northern Irishman to play for Liverpool exited the field on April 24, 1954, the club was relegated to the Second Division care of a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool and Sammy Smyth walked out in favour of a return home to work in his father’s Belfast bookmakers.

How times have changed in the 67 years between his last and Conor Bradley’s first appearance for the Reds.

Now the club is a global powerhouse at the top of the biggest league in the biggest sport in the world, and finally there’s a Northern Irishman back in the thick of it.

At just 18 years and 43 days old, the Tyrone teenager is only at the start of a highly promising career but already he has done what the likes of Jim Magilton and Ryan McLaughlin couldn’t during their time at Liverpool by making it onto the pitch in a competitive game.

Once Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet landed, it was already a proud night for the Bradley family, Conor’s former clubs St Patrick’s, Maiden City and Dungannon Swifts and Northern Ireland as a whole.

But there’s no doubt it was made all the better by a man from the other end of the island of Ireland.

Bradley was starting at right-back in the Reds’ defence, in place of the rested Alexander Trent Arnold and the injured Welsh international Neco Williams, with whom he’s now seriously vying for that direct back-up slot to the clear first choice.

And he was lining up ahead of Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who soothed the pit in Bradley’s stomach on the cusp of half-time by making an impressive save from Christos Tzolis’ penalty to keep the Reds one up.

That was after Bradley had rather clumsily fouled the troublesome Dimitris Giannoulis inside the box and conceded the spot-kick.

It was a rare difficult moment on what was a largely accomplished performance by the three-time capped Northern Ireland international.

Another came at the start of the second half when he lost the ball high up the pitch and will have been relieved to see Pierre Lees-Melou rifle the resulting chance over the bar.

But this was not the night to dwell on a couple of understandable mistakes against Premier League opposition.

Rather it was one to appreciate the evident confidence and talent that have taken Bradley from Dungannon’s youth teams to one of the best senior sides in world football in just over two years.

Liverpool were one up, through Takumi Minamino’s spin and shot, by the time Bradley had so much as got a touch of the ball but when he did, there was no taking the easy option. Rather, he was keen to influence play with chipped balls over the top for runners up ahead, showing the courage to have a pop at goal and even a neat backheel to his fellow debutant Kaide Gordon that yielded an applause from the noisy travelling support at Carrow Road.

The fact he’s on the pitch at such a tender age says everything we need to know about Klopp’s hopes for his future, and Bradley showed that he so richly belongs in this Liverpool set-up, tirelessly marauding up and down the touchline in that Reds trademark fashion in front of a proud manager.

His battle with Giannoulis became one of the themes of the night as the aspiring young star frequently got the better of the more experienced Canaries full-back, be it with a cheeky dink off his man to win a corner in the first half or a blistering run in behind that yielded a low cross to Divock Origi, whose shot was blocked.

Bradley was still at the Swifts when Origi enjoyed his greatest night; scoring twice in that 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

Back then, Bradley was watching on, enthralled at home as a boyhood Red. Now less than two-and-a-half years on, here he was combining with a hero in that famous jersey.

For his part, Origi would get his goal in the second half, nodding home into the bottom corner before Minamino squeezed home a late third to send Liverpool into the last 16.

Given that 3-0 scoreline and as he was taking up Liverpool’s right-back slot against a team like Norwich, it’s no surprise that most of Bradley’s involvement came in an attacking sense but equally, he showed his worth in defence too, bar his couple of shaky moments.

Shortly after conceding the penalty, Giannoulis threatened to expose any chink in the teenager’s mental armoury, trying a series of cut-backs in an attempt to work space on the wing.

But utter determination is another trait that has brought Bradley this far and he showed all of that dogged will as he stuck to his task, bounced back from his error and refused to be beaten with a neat tackle.

Of course, difficult moments will arrive but tonight they only gave Bradley the opportunity to show just why he has the attitude befitting a Liverpool star.

Late in the game, too, he put in a similarly telling tackle to cap a very proud night.

In those intervening 67 years since Sammy Smyth left the pitch at Bloomfield Road, 24 Northern Irishmen have played for Manchester United.

It’s been a long and envious wait for the legions of Reds fans on Ireland’s north east shores, but, finally, it’s over.

Conor Bradley really is a Liverpool player.