Conor Bradley: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very pleased’ with Northern Ireland full-back’s progress

Conor Bradley in action in front of expectant fans at Anfield during the pre-season friendly against Osasuna. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

That's according to Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, who has again included the right-back in his senior squad for next month’s international window.

Bradley made his senior Northern Ireland debut as a substitute during the friendly victory over Malta back in May and is back in the panel for next month's triple-header, which features two World Cup qualifiers.

They sandwich a friendly against Estonia, in which Bradley is most likely to feature.

It's been a big summer so far for the 18-year-old, who made his uncompetitive senior debut for Liverpool during pre-season and impressed as he deputised for Trent Alexander Arnold. That included an appearance in front of around 40,000 fans against Osasuna at Anfield, a vote of confidence from Klopp.

"He's very pleased with Conor, don't worry," Baraclough smiled, referring to the Liverpool boss.

"Speaking to the Liverpool management and the staff, they're really pleased with how he has developed in pre-season. I think it's one of those where eventually he will go back and play in the Under 19s or Under 21s for (Northern Ireland) but for this camp, he comes in with us and learns more from senior players.

"It's a project with Conor and we have to make sure we look after him and don't put too much pressure on him but he did really well for us in the summer. I was very pleased with how he came through that.

"Many of the more senior players like Jonny (Evans), Corry (Evans) and Steven (Davis) weren't on that trip. I'd like him to have another trip with those players being amongst it as well to give him the experience and chance to learn from them and how they go about their business."

That "project" strategy, which Baraclough has referenced in the past, perhaps explains the omission of the likes of Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who has started his loan spell at Doncaster in promising fashion, his fellow midfielder Alfie McCalmont and Chelsea centre-half Sam McClelland, who also made his Northern Ireland debut at the start of the summer.

On Galbraith, Baraclough confirmed that there is a wider consideration to be made on his progression.

“Ethan has only just gone to Doncaster which is great because it is something we’ve tried to encourage," the boss explained.

“He’s got a move to a club with a manager that wants him to play his natural game and having watched his games, he’s taken to it really well.

“He’s going to have ups and downs in his first loan period away from Manchester United.

“I wanted him to make sure he continues getting games which, if I brought him along with the seniors, I couldn’t guarantee that at the moment.

“He’ll go with the 21s, he and Alfie, who again has moved to a League One club with Morecambe, so they’ll be the senior statesmen in that group.

“They will drive that group hopefully.

“There’s plenty of time for Ethan to build on what he has done with us already and I want him to make sure he gets more international experience and on this occasion that’s with the 21s."

As regards the two World Cup qualifiers coming up in this window, Baraclough hinted that he would take a win and a draw from the trip to Lithuania and the home game against Switzerland, despite having just one point from the opening two matches.

"I'd love to target six points," he smiled. "If we come away with four it wouldn't be the end of the world for us.

"Beating the likes of Lithuania and Bulgaria is something we'd targeted. We didn't manage to do that against Bulgaria even though we dominated the majority of the game but there's no reason we can't come away from the Belfast game having beaten Switzerland. I think there are a few twists and turns to be had in this group yet. Switzerland play Italy before they come to us so it will be a good pointer to what we're coming up against.

"If we want to do anything during this qualifying campaign, the Lithuania game is one where you target three points.

"I think I've said previously, no game is an easy game nowadays. I watched the games they played in the build-up to this - Baltic Cup games in the summer - and they've got some talented players in the group. If we're not at our best then it's a potential banana skin and if we don't reach the heights that we know we can, we make it more difficult for ourselves to qualify come November.

"I don't mind that pressure being ramped up. It's a must win game if we want to do something during this campaign, but we also know we can pick up points where we're not expected to do so. We'll move on to the Swiss game after the Lithuania game but if we want to do anything during the campaign, winning away in Lithuania is something we want to go and do."

The trip to Lithuania will be played on September 2 with the Switzerland tie on September 8 (both kicking off at 7.45pm) with the friendly against Estonia at 5pm on Sunday, September 5.