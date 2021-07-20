Conor Bradley makes first senior start for Liverpool in pre-season friendly against Stuttgart

Former Dungannon youngster Conor Bradley (right) replaced Stuart Dallas to make his international debut in May

Red rewards: Conor Bradley has made rapid progress at Liverpool, so much so that his performances earned him international recognition. Credit: Jan Kruger/Getty

Teenage sensation Conor Bradley will make his first appearance for the Liverpool senior side this evening in their opening night of pre-season friendlies.

The 18-year-old is part of the Liverpool squad that has travelled to Austria for a training camp and has been named to start alongside the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, new signing Ibrahim Konate and James Milner as the Reds split their panel across two games.

The match is set to kick-off at 5.45pm and will be broadcast on the Liverpool in-house channel LFCTV GO.

During the summer, there has been speculation that Wales international Neco Williams could be allowed to leave Anfield, with Bradley stepping up to become the direct back-up to English superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds' right-back slot. These team selection could be seen the reinforce that view with Williams on the bench in the first game behind TAA while Bradley is given the nod to start the second.

Bradley was first brought into first-team training by the legendary boss early last season and, having made the Under 23 right-back space his own, is quickly working his way up the ranks.

The Tyrone lad has been at Anfield for just two years since joining from Dungannon Swifts.

He made his senior Northern Ireland debut earlier this summer and is hotly tipped for a big future.

Should he play a competitive game for the Liverpool first team, he will the first Northern Irishman to represent the club since Sammy Smyth way back in 1954.

Speaking to the Sunday Life, Dungannon's Head of Youth Development Dixie Robinson back Bradley to succeed during the pre-season tour.

"Conor was always willing to learn," he said. "With us he was like a sponge and took information on board and I know he will be doing the same at Liverpool. His work ethic and attitude is top class. Sometimes that’s where a lot of young players fall down but Conor is the complete package because he also has great ability and athleticism.

“He is a flying machine with unbelievable pace and is good on the ball. He is also quietly confident. I think his rise to date has surpassed all of our dreams but it shows how hard he has worked at Liverpool."

On signing for Liverpool back in 2019, boyhood Red Bradley told the Belfast Telegraph that the move was a dream come true.

"I can't wait for it," he said. "It will be a great opportunity. I'm not too nervous about it yet because I've been over so many times before and I'm living with the same family I've always stayed with. But then maybe the nerves will hit me a bit when I'm actually there.

"I don't like to think about it all too much yet. It's a bit overwhelming that I'm going to join the club that I support but hopefully I can take it all in my stride."

Liverpool line-ups

v Stuttgart (5.45pm): Adrian, Bradley, Konate, R. Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

v Wacker Innsbruck (4pm): Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Davies, Beck, Clarkson, Morton, Cain, Gordon, Origi, Minamino.