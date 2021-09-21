Conor Bradley set to end Northern Ireland’s 67-year Liverpool wait in Carabao Cup tie against Norwich

Poised: Conor Bradley would be the first Northern Irishman to play for Liverpool in 67 years

Teenager Conor Bradley could make history tonight by becoming the first Northern Ireland player to feature in a competitive game for Liverpool since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

The 18-year-old from Tyrone did not play for the Reds’ Under-23 side on Sunday, leading to suggestions that he may turn out for Jurgen Klopp’s team in their Carabao Cup tie at Norwich City.

If the right back is given a dream debut by the German, it will be an experience to treasure for the youngster who has already made three senior international appearances.

It would also be a special moment for the huge number of Liverpool fans in Northern Ireland, most of whom have never seen someone from their home country playing for their favourite team.

It is remarkable to think that no one from Northern Ireland has figured for the Reds for 67 years. In that time, names such as Jim Magilton, Rodney McAree, David Larmour, Sean Friars and Ryan McLaughlin have either played at reserve level or in first team friendlies but never a competitive game.

Having been signed from Dungannon United Youth in 2019, initially on a scholarship deal, Bradley has impressed at Liverpool’s Academy, landed a professional contract and trained with the first team on a number of occasions, coming off the bench to play at Anfield in a friendly against Stuttgart.

Before that, he made his international debut as a late substitute in a 3-0 friendly victory over Malta in May. That was followed by a super second-half appearance in a 1-0 friendly win in Estonia earlier this month before wowing the Windsor Park faithful a few days later, again as a substitute, in a goalless World Cup qualifier with Switzerland.

The Northern Ireland fans loved Bradley’s energy and roared loud and proud when he made a crunching tackle on Ricardo Rodriguez.

In Klopp’s time as boss at Anfield, he has often given youngsters a chance to shine in the League Cup with 20-year-old midfielder Curtis Jones a great example of a player who starred in the competition and is now doing the same in Europe and the Premier League.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, forwards Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi and defenders Ibrahim Konate and Nat Phillips are expected to get valuable game time at Carrow Road.

“This League Cup competition has proven gold for us,” said Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

“I want to give one (name) who is going to start (against Norwich) and that is Curtis Jones. Why do I want to say his name? Because he will play his 50th game.

“It all started with these kind of games. There are so many diamonds, so many special players, who just can’t wait to make these steps so it is important we keep doing this.

“With one we push, we inspire the entire academy so we have to keep the logic of the inside pathway.”

Bradley was not involved in Liverpool’s Under-23 match against Leeds on Sunday. Another promising kid who didn’t play in that game was 16-year-old winger Kaide Gordon, who the Merseysiders signed from Derby in February,

“He is a typical Liverpool Football Club winger in my opinion because he has goals, he has speed,” said Lijnders.

“He has a goal in him and he has this natural ability to be in the box between the goal posts to score even when a cross comes from the opposite side and not many talents have that.”