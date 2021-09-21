Conor Bradley starts on Liverpool debut against Norwich in Carabao Cup as Northern Ireland’s long wait is ended by Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Conor Bradley of Liverpool in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Liverpool and Osasuna at Anfield on August 09, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Teenager Conor Bradley has ended a 67-year wait as he is named in Liverpool’s starting XI to face Norwich in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie.

The Tyrone lad becomes the first man from Northern Ireland to play a competitive game for Liverpool since Sammy Smyth took off the famous red jersey for the last time back in 1954.

Bradley has already made three appearances for the senior international side and featured for Jurgen Klopp’s first team during pre-season.

But tonight he does what the likes of former Reds Jim Magilton, Ryan McLaughlin, Sean Friars, Rodney McAree and David Larmour couldn’t by taking to the pitch in a competitive game for Liverpool’s senior team.

On joining the club only two years ago from Dungannon Swifts, Bradley spoke to the Belfast Telegraph about his dream of making it to the senior squad.

"One day,” he smiled, when asked about the prospect of bridging that now 67-year gap to Sammy Smyth.

Tonight that ambition becomes reality as, aged just 18 years and 43 days, he is named in a starting line-up that also includes the likes of summer signing Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Champions League hero Divock Origi as well as Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Bradley’s debut is a boost to Liverpool's Stormont-based Northern Ireland development centre, its head coach Stefan Seaton and scout Cliff Ferguson.

On the recommendation of IFA Primary School Coach Steafan Deery back in 2012, it was Ferguson who first brought Bradley into the Liverpool fold.

Even then, he told the Belfast Telegraph last year, it was evident that a big future lay ahead for the Castlederg lad.

"Conor was really, really easy to identify," Ferguson told the Belfast Telegraph. "He's a great mover - a really athletic kid.

"The players' talent gets them to Liverpool, that's a given, but the rest is down to attitude and Conor's will to win stood out even at nine years old. That's the best thing for me.”

After his first season at the club, Bradley was handed a three-year professional contract, the longest that can be given to a 17-year-old.

Again this summer, those terms were updated with a new long-term deal as Bradley featured in pre-season against Stuttgart and in front of 40,000 fans at Anfield against Osasuna.

In all, Bradley becomes the tenth Northern Irishman to play for the club. The most famous, of course, is legendary goalkeeper Elisha Scott, who made 468 appearances across 22 years – from 1912 to 1934 - and sees him still regarded as one of the club’s finest. Before him were David Hannah and Willie Donnelly, while Billy McDevitt, David McMullan, Billy Millar and Sam English all played alongside Scott.

After that crop, there was only William Hood later in the 1930s and then Smyth, who spent two years at Anfield after joining from Stoke City for £12,000 and leaving, with the club relegated, in favour of a career back in Belfast in his father’s bookmakers.

How times change as Bradley tonight lines up alongside some of the greatest players in the world.