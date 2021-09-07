Conor Bradley tipped for ‘really bright future’ after Liverpool teenager makes another impressive cameo for Northern Ireland

World Cup Qualifiers

Conor Bradley (right) came off the bench for Northern Ireland on Sunday. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland goalscoring hero Shane Ferguson has hailed the impact of teenager Conor Bradley predicting a bright future ahead for the Liverpool defender and revealing that the players in the squad already love what he is about on and off the pitch.

Ferguson came off the bench on Sunday night to score a stunning winner in a friendly against Estonia but he wasn’t the only super sub for manager Ian Baraclough with Bradley shining in a 30 minute stint at right-back.

Indeed it was the introduction of Ferguson, Bradley and Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles in the second period that helped turn the game in Northern Ireland’s favour building momentum ahead of tomorrow’s vital World Cup qualifier with Switzerland at Windsor Park.

Ferguson, who joined Rotherham from Millwall in the summer, won his 50th cap at the weekend while for 18-year-old Bradley it was his second appearance at senior international level.

Asked about Bradley’s contribution, Ferguson said: “He was brilliant when he came on. Conor’s a quiet, down to earth lad and is living the dream. He has been superb since he came into the squad and the lads love him. You can see how good he is. The match on Sunday was just like another game for him. He has a really bright future.

“Seeing young players coming through is great. Alfie McCalmont was also brilliant the way he played against Estonia. Hopefully we can keep producing players like that.”

Like Bradley, the 30-year-old ex-Newcastle ace is a reserved character but hugely popular in the squad as illustrated by the reaction from management and team-mates to his wonder goal.

Ferguson made his Northern Ireland bow in 2009 and has been a loyal servant often playing bit part roles. In Tallinn he was the headline act on a landmark appearance when Niall McGinn was gracious enough to hand him the captain’s armband when he made his entrance.

“The goal was a massive moment for me. I was saying to my family you couldn’t write it with the way it went. My family were very proud. It was such a good feeling and to do it on my 50th cap made it extra special with Niall giving me the armband which was a really nice gesture,” said Ferguson.

“I’m a bit shy. All the messages from my family and friends were brilliant. All the lads in the squad were great too and it is a night I’ll never forget.

“I have a done a lot of travelling and I might not always have been the first name on the team sheet but I have always loved coming away with the squad and the experiences I’ve had have been brilliant.”

Northern Ireland can jump above Switzerland into second in their group with a win in Belfast four years on from a World Cup play-off at Windsor between the sides in which the Swiss came out on top thanks to a controversial penalty. Wisely Ferguson says the players have to concentrate on the here and now.

“Obviously there is history but we’ll just focus on the game at hand and try not to think about all that happened in the past,” he states.

“Everyone was gutted about what happened in the game. You just have to put it behind you. We know it’s going to be a really difficult game though we are on a good run now and we hope we can continue that.

“I think there are 16,000 going to be allowed in the stadium and it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. We’ve seen this season how big a difference having the fans back can be.

“If we can get a positive result it really puts us in a great position. There is belief. We’ve got a lot of young players coming through now and quite a lot of lads who have experienced major tournaments and we want to get back to that.”