Conor Bradley tipped for top future by Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis after big Liverpool debut

While midfield maestro Davis is set to earn cap number 129 against Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday in a crucial World Cup qualifier, 18-year-old right-back Bradley could be in line for a fourth appearance at senior international level having made a summer debut against Malta prior to impressive cameos as substitute versus Estonia and the Swiss last month.

Already Rangers hero Davis has seen enough of Bradley to suggest he can be a huge asset to Northern Ireland for years to come, adding that the youngster will be helped by being at a club like Liverpool.

Davis told the Belfast Telegraph: “I missed the summer trip when Conor first came into the squad but saw him last time during training and in matches — he didn’t look fazed by anything.

Conor Bradley

“He looks like he wants to learn as well and seems to have a good head on young shoulders. When he came on against Estonia and Switzerland you could see he had no fear. He wants to go out and play and show what he can do.

“That’s the beauty of young players when they come in. Sometimes they don’t overthink things. They just go out and play with that raw emotion and you can see the quality that Conor has. I’m sure he has a great international career ahead of him.”

In September Bradley made his Liverpool first team debut in a League Cup tie.

On the Anfield factor, 36-year-old Davis says: “He is still very young and is getting a good grounding at Liverpool. He is doing well there and is highly regarded at the club having already made his first team debut so it is good for Conor to be getting an opportunity at Liverpool as well.”

Meanwhile Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Michael Smith, Trevor Carson and Gavin Whyte have all withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for the weekend qualifier away to Switzerland and next week’s trip to Bulgaria with Liam Hughes, Ryan McLaughlin, Paul Smyth and Carl Winchester called up.