Conor Bradley: Why it’s no surprise he’s been added to Liverpool’s Champions League squad after training with seniors ahead of AC Milan clash

Conor Bradley played in front of around 40,000 fans at Anfield in a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Clubs must submit their squad lists to UEFA ahead of matches in the continent’s flagship tournament, with players separated into List A and List B.

List A must feature a maximum of 25 players, eight of whom must have spent three years at a club in the same association before their 21st birthday including four who must have done so at the given club.

List B may only include players born on or after January 1, 2000 who have spent at least two years at the named club. It may include an unlimited number of players on List B.

It’s on that list that Bradley has been named ahead of tonight’s opening group match at home to AC Milan, having now spent over two years as a registered Liverpool player.

So in the understanding of just what List B is and its unlimited numbers, it would have been more of a shock if Bradley hadn’t been named ahead of tonight’s opening game, given that he made his first-team debut during pre-season and has once against been called in to senior training this week.

It would still seem unlikely that Bradley will be involved at Anfield tonight, especially given that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deputy at right-back Neco Williams has also been included on List B having stayed at the club despite rumours of his departure during the summer transfer window.

So while his inclusion on the list is no surprise, there’s no denying that Bradley’s presence in senior training this week is another huge boost to his aspirations with the Reds.

"Klopp is never afraid to give young players an opportunity to play for the first team, and there’s a chance that could happen against Milan,” wrote the Liverpool Echo earlier this week.

"Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley took part in first-team training on Tuesday, and could be involved in the matchday squad to face Milan.

"While the chances of either of the pair featuring against Milan are slim, the fact that Klopp wants them around the group shows the trust that is being placed in the young talents."

Bradley, of course, thrilled Northern Ireland fans with a cameo performance at Windsor Park against Switzerland last week, most notably for a gutsy challenge on Ricardo Rodriguez.

If he manages to play a competitive senior game for Liverpool, he will be the first Northern Irishman to do so since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

The full list of players included on Liverpool’s List B is:

Harvey Davies

Neco Williams

James Norris

Jarell Quansah

Luke Chambers

Billy Koumetio

Curtis Jones

Owen Beck

Dominic Corness

Tyler Morton

Max Woltman

Conor Bradley

Harvey Blair

James Balagizi

Oakley Cannonier