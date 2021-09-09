Conor Bradley’s ‘warrior’ performance forces Ian Baraclough into potential rethink and thrills Northern Ireland crowd

During the squad announcement for this international window, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said that Conor Bradley would be dropping back down to the Under 21s after an experience-gaining foray with the senior side this month.

You'd wonder now if that plan may be revised.

The 18-year-old Liverpool wing-back impressed off the bench against Estonia on Sunday and repeated the trick on Wednesday in the draw with Switzerland, thrown in with 23 minutes left on the clock due to a Michael Smith injury.

The very fact he was trusted on such a crucial night for Northern Ireland's World Cup hopes speaks volumes for just how much he has risen in the manager's estimation in training.

And after he charged down an opponent with a crunching tackle midway through his cameo performance, arguably the loudest roar of the night from the Green and White Army in reply was their seal of approval.

"I gave away the ball a bit before so I wanted to try to win it back," he smiled. "I got a massive cheer from the crowd, that was an unreal moment.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. To get that atmosphere, it's the thing of dreams really. It was a great night. (Baraclough) told me to do what I usually do and not to have any fear. He gave me loads of confidence to do what I do and I'm thankful to him for giving me the chance.

"It gives you energy. Especially when you give it away, you want to prove you can win it back. Getting that reaction just excites me for more."

Bradley needs one more Northern Ireland senior cap to rubber stamp his future with the nation amid interest from the Republic but his reaction to the GAWA would suggest there are no worries of an impending switch.

"I had no hesitation in throwing Conor on," explained Baraclough with a glowing reference. "He was ready and stood up to the task.

"Not just the crowd, (the tackle) got me the staff and the players excited. they know they have a warrior with them. He's got a baby face but he's got talent. we'll try and nurture that and make sure it's right. He'll have loved that tonight."

He wasn't the only one either. There were plenty more stars of tomorrow that impressed on the night; Shayne Lavery (22), Ali McCann (21) and Ciaron Brown (23) looking adept beyond their years, not to mention Daniel Ballard, already a no-questions-asked first choice centre-half at 21 years old.

"They became men," said the boss. "The came of age against Lithuania but they became men tonight. They know what it's about against a top European team. Switzerland were missing a few players but we were missing more - Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis, Stuart Dallas. Those guys must be licking their lips to come back into tis squad now. it's becoming very competitive now."