Conor McMenamin becomes latest player to withdraw from Northern Ireland squad through injury

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin has become the latest player to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming European qualifiers due to injury.

The 27-year-old has been withdrawn from Michael O’Neill’s panel with a “persistent calf injury”, per the Irish FA, with no replacement for him in the squad confirmed.

It is a bitter blow for the only Irish League player in the squad, who told this publication exclusively that he was keen to catch the eye of O’Neill having worked only with Ian Baraclough thus far.

“To be honest, from a selfish point of view, when I was coming back from injury my target was to get back and be in the Northern Ireland squad for these two games coming up,” he told Steven Beacom.

“It was a personal goal to do that and when I found out I was in the squad, I was delighted. I’ve been looking forward to meeting up with the boys again and to work with Michael and try and impress him.

“The whole country is excited about these upcoming games and this campaign and having Michael as the boss again. I’m no different.

“I’ll go into the camp and try and work hard to earn my spot and impress the manager and hopefully take my chance when it comes along.”

McMenamin is widely considered to be the best player to ply his trade on these shores and has scored 12 goals in 27 games in all competitions for Glentoran this season.

He earned his first call-up to the international set-up last summer and made his debut in the Nations League against Cyprus on June 5, going on to make three appearances under Baraclough.

It’s another significant blow for O’Neill ahead of his first game in charge since returning to the national manager’s role, with the boss already coping without captain Steven Davis and veteran defender Jonny Evans.

Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Liam Boyce, Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery are also out, while Belfast Telegraph Sport understands that striker Conor Washington is also a significant doubt.

Northern Ireland begin their Euro 2024 qualification process with a trip to minnows San Marino on Thursday, followed by welcoming Finland to Windsor Park on Sunday.