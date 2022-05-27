Conor McMenamin believes his Northern Ireland call-up can be encouragement for other Irish League stars

Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin believes his call-up to the Northern Ireland squad is proof that if you play well in the Danske Bank Premiership, you can be rewarded.

The Oval man had an outstanding season, scoring 22 goals in 42 games and earning plaudits right, left and centre, which culminated in a call-up to a Northern Irish training camp in England earlier this month.

However, having impressed there too, the 26-year-old now finds himself in the full squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures and he could be in line for his international debut against one of Cyprus, Greece or Kosovo.

While in the past it was perhaps seen that moving away from the Irish League was a pre-requisite to being called up to the national side, McMenamin believes that is no longer the case – and he is proof.

"It’s great for the Irish League. It shows if you’re doing well, the manager is looking at you, and the league is getting better and he’s not afraid to select someone who’s doing well for the national team,” the Glentoran forward told the Northern Ireland official Twitter account.

"If I get my chance, I just have to take it. It’s a dream come true to represent your country and it’s something any footballer in this country would want to do.

Read more Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin rewarded for spectacular season with first Northern Ireland call-up

"I train hard every day, especially now being full-time at Glentoran, it gives me more time to improve my game and I think I’ve done that, I think my game has improved being full-time and I’m getting the rewards for it.

"When you’re scoring goals every week, it’s good and it breeds confidence. Every time I go onto the pitch I feel like I can score goals."

Being able to strut his stuff in front of Baraclough at St George’s Park during the training camp undoubtedly helped, and it is understood that McMenamin made a significant impact across the course of the week.

That led to the call that every player dreams of, with the manager delivering the news on Saturday that he would be linking up with the likes of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans as part of the full squad.

"I’m delighted. When the manager rang me on Saturday and made me aware I was going to be called up into the team, I was buzzing. My mum and my dad were buzzing when I rang them. It’s a great feeling and a reward for the season I’ve had,” added McMenamin.

“Last week was great to meet everybody and train with some of the boys, get my face in the door. It was a great experience.”

McMenamin isn’t the only Irish League player to be named in the 28-man squad, with Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke also included.