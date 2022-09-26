Conor McMenamin cleared to play for Northern Ireland after investigation over historic video

Northern Ireland manager admits Kyle Lafferty incident occurred during a team bonding night out

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says that Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin is clear to play against Greece tomorrow having been ‘distraught’ at being withdrawn from the squad just hours before Saturday's Nations League clash with Kosovo at Windsor Park.

In his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game in Athens, Baraclough also revealed that he believed the video incident that saw Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty withdrawn from the squad last Friday occurred during a team bonding night out last Tuesday.

McMenamin, 27, was withdrawn from the weekend fixture after a historic video surfaced appearing to show the winger singing an alleged pro-IRA chant but he then joined his team-mates on Sunday's flight to Athens after the Irish FA gathered more information regarding the video, which is understood to be seven years old and for which the former Cliftonville and Linfield player was punished by his club at the time.

The issue was looked at by an independent disciplinary committee to determine if McMenamin had broken any Irish FA rules and due to the age of the video, he has now been cleared to play and no further action will be taken with Baraclough insisting the winger is in the ‘right frame of mind’ to play.

McMenamin was withdrawn a day after 35-year-old striker Lafferty was sent home amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock into a video appearing to show him using alleged sectarian language.

Baraclough answered questions about McMenamin and Lafferty at today’s press conference.

Steven Beacom: Can you clarify what happened with the Conor McMenamin situation over the weekend and explain why he was first of all withdrawn, why he is back in the squad and is he available to play against Greece?

Ian Baraclough: When we saw what came out on social media we were made aware of it, it was something we had to react swiftly to and we couldn’t identify as in when something like that is taken from. It has obviously turned out to be an historical tweet that he was punished for by his club previously. I don’t think we can take any chances as an Association certainly with what had happened a couple of days previously with Kyle so the action and decision was taken to pull him out and see where it went from there. The Disciplinary Committee has obviously looked at that and sat and he is now to free to be with us tomorrow which is good news.

SB: That sounds like a mistake was made pulling him out in the first place?

IB: No, because you couldn’t be sure until it was looked into and that’s what has been done. I think it was the right thing to do. It was hard telling the lad. Was it hard giving him the information? Of course it is, denying someone being with the squad and possibly making another cap but I think it was the right thing to be done rather than not reacting at all.

IFA official: Just to be clear there is no further action to be taken.

SB: To me and to others it seems this whole episode has been handled in a haphazard fashion and has been confusing and it seems a bit of a mess. Surely this shouldn’t be happening?

IB: It is not for me to comment on that. For me it is about what happens on the pitch and trying to stay focused on the game. Fortunately we had a performance and we got the result as well. For me you move on to the next game. I look after the football side of things and take guidance on all the rest.

SB: What part did you play on all this Ian? Did you have a say in Conor being pulled out on Saturday?

IB: I had to tell Conor being the manager, being the leader, but it is never an easy conversation. I have assured him we are fully behind him and we would swiftly try and make the enquiries to make sure he can be involved in this game.

SB: How is Conor feeling now because it has been a rollercoaster for him?

IB: For someone who made his debut in the summer and wanted to add to the three caps that he made he was probably distraught. There is no other word to use. Obviously I’ve been giving him some reasoning and the thoughts behind it and then swiftly acting because it was probably a couple of hours before the game so you can imagine this going on in the hotel before we were due to leave. It is clearly not the news you want to receive.

SB: People will be asking with Conor McMenamin back, did you think about bringing Kyle Lafferty back into the fold?

IB: It’s a different situation. This happened nine, 10 years ago. I think that is the time frame and he has obviously been punished for it by the club at the time. Kyle’s incident happened a few days ago.

SB: Is it true Ian that you took the players out for a team bonding session in Belfast last Tuesday night and it was then that the Kyle Lafferty incident happened then. If so have you any regrets about taking the players out given the current climate with videos on social media?

IB: We all went out. We all went to the restaurant and we all came back. The players had a day off the next day. They are adults. They know they have got a responsibility and when they are on international duty they are still representing themselves, their clubs, their families and me. You can’t keep them couped up in a hotel and you give them a certain amount of trust. You hope that is the right thing to do going forward as well. We are talking about a team bonding session and people being themselves and seeing them in their natural state and at times you do have to learn from it. It might be something that we look at further down the line. It has always served Northern Irish teams really well when they have had that bit of time to themselves so for me it was something we weren’t expecting to wake up to those sorts of headlines and that type of news. I’m disappointed.

SB: So, you can confirm that Kyle’s video incident happened on the team bonding night last Tuesday?

IB: I believe so. It wasn’t as we were together at the restaurant. For me there is an enquiry ongoing on that so I suppose I can’t comment too much more on that.