Conor McMenamin recalled to Northern Ireland squad just 24 hours after being withdrawn in light of viral video

Nations League

Glentoran star Conor McMenamin is back in the Northern Ireland squad and in line to play against Greece on Tuesday night in Athens.

McMenamin was on the team flight to the Greek capital this afternoon – just 24 hours after being withdrawn from Ian Baraclough’s panel.

Irish FA chiefs, ahead of the game with Kosovo, ordered McMenamin out after the emergence of an historical video on social media appearing to show the Downpatrick man allegedly singing a pro-IRA chant.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the video was taken in 2015, when McMenamin was 19 in a Belfast bar.

McMenamin’s exclusion was the second time during this international window that the Irish FA had to axe a player from the senior squad following Kyle Lafferty being sent home when a separate video appeared to show the Kilmarnock striker making an alleged sectarian comment.

Irish FA chiefs yesterday ordered a dramatic u-turn when they became aware McMenamin had already been punished by his then club for his alleged behaviour in the video.

However, the Belfast Telegraph understands the Irish FA still needs to establish whether any of their rules have been broken. Given the age of the video, that is thought to be unlikely.

Lafferty remains out of the squad pending an investigation by Kilmarnock.

McMenamin only made his Northern Ireland debut in June but was one of the bright sparks during a dismal three game stretch and now has a serious chance in playing some part in the final Nations League match which the men in green must win to stave off relegation.

After the victory over Kosovo on Saturday night, Gavin Whyte insisted the players were fully behind their absent team-mates and wanted to see them return.

He said: “Of course there is a way back for them (Lafferty and McMenamin). They are a big part of the squad. We all do stuff and I have done it as well. You have to support your team-mates and I always will.

“They are two great players and two great people and we will put an arm round them and welcome them back when they do come back.”