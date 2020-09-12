Conor Washington and Josh Magennis hailed by bosses after goals help clubs to winning starts in League One

Conor Washington (left) and Josh Magennis (right) were both on target for their clubs on the opening day of League One.

Northern Ireland strikers Conor Washington and Josh Magennis have been hailed by their managers after their goal-scoring exploits ensured bright starts to the League One season for their clubs.

It was a debut to remember for Washington, who began life at Charlton Athletic by firing in the second as the Addicks won 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra.

The 28-year-old joined for an undisclosed fee from Hearts last month and didn't take long to make a positive start to life under Lee Bowyer.

“He deserved it,” said his new boss.

“His work rate was really good. He got rewarded for his work rate. I’m pleased for Conor. The most important thing is that when you get a chance, you take it. That was the only chance he had and he took it. I’m really pleased for him.”

Magennis also netted the second goal in a 2-0 away win, his for Hull City at Gillingham.

“It was a great delivery and a great header from Magennis,” said boss Grant McCann, who held on to his job despite relegation from the Championship last term. “I’m really pleased for Josh – I thought he led the line brilliantly.

“It’s not easy for him to be up against two 6ft 4in centre-backs but I don’t think he lost a header. He gave us a really good platform to build off.

“It’s a good result and a good performance. It possibly should have been bit more had we been more clinical at the top of the pitch."

There was positive news, too, for Will Grigg, who made his first league start for Sunderland since December last year, although the Black Cats had to score late to secure a 1-1 home draw against Bristol Rovers.

Winger Joel Cooper made his debut for Oxford United, coming off the bench in a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln.

In League Two, Carl Winchester scored a screamer from the edge of the box to seal a 1-0 win for Forest Green Rovers at Bolton Wanderers.