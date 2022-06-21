Conrad Kirkwood wins landslide election to remain President of the Irish FA as he increases majority in vote

Conrad Kirkwood retained his position as Irish FA President by an increased majority from last year

Conrad Kirkwood is still the Irish FA President after hammering Jack Grundie in a leadership battle at the Association’s AGM at Windsor Park last night.

Kirkwood was re-elected after defeating Grundie by a convincing 27 votes to 15, meaning he increased his support amongst IFA Council members from one year ago when he beat the same opponent by 23 votes to 20.

Backers of Linfield Trustee Grundie had hoped the vote would at least undermine Kirkwood’s position. Instead, it has been strengthened with the Abbey Villa man saying he was “absolutely delighted that a majority of Council members had placed their faith in me.”

Having been somewhat under a cloud due to Grundie’s leadership challenge, Kirkwood can now move forward with more confidence. He has much to do.

First and foremost, he must assess Ian Baraclough’s role as Northern Ireland manager. Kirkwood was in Cyprus and Kosovo for Nations League matches earlier this month and it was noticeable that he was keen to speak to diehard supporters.

He will have listened to frustrations of the Green and White Army about how the side have slipped backwards of late.

Also on Kirkwood’s agenda ought to be a new national training centre, a long-held IFA aim, and a desire to ease tension in the corridors of power with senior clubs unhappy about a range of issues – such as the circumstances surrounding NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor’s resignation from the IFA Board.

Insiders have suggested that Kirkwood has not been as strong as past IFA Presidents in dealings with IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson but with a more stable position, that may start to change.

Kirkwood has almost three decades of experience in football administration, and one of his proudest moments as President will come next month when he watches Northern Ireland compete at the Women’s European Championships.