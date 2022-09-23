Corry Evans hails older brother Jonny as one of Northern Ireland’s all-time greats as Leicester City defender closes in on 100 caps

Nations League

Corry Evans (left) still looks up to his older brother Jonny

That’s the view of Jonny’s brother Corry, who has showered praise on his sibling as he closes in on his 100th appearance for his country.

The former Manchester United defender will reach the century mark for Northern Ireland if he plays in the Nations League games at home to Kosovo tomorrow and in Greece on Tuesday.

Evans will join an illustrious group of players who have clocked up a ton of Northern Ireland outings – Steven Davis (138), Pat Jennings (119) and Aaron Hughes (112).

Corry will earn his 70th senior cap if he plays against Kosovo and the 32-year-old Sunderland captain knew his older brother was always going to have a remarkable career.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo still seizing every opportunity to enhance his legacy

When asked if the Leicester City centre-back is one of the Northern Ireland greats, Corry replied: “You can say that when you look at his club career, three Premier League medals with Manchester United and playing in the Champions League, he’s been unbelievable throughout his career on and off the ball with his reading of the game and his passing with both feet.

“He’s been a real leader in the international squad and from a young age we knew he was going to be a great player. Everyone could see his ability and to reach 100 caps — hopefully — would be a great testament to his dedication and professionalism to reach that milestone.

“Against the top nations, we won’t dominate the ball so we have to defend a lot and he’s been at the forefront of that in terms of leading us from the back.

Read more Dane and dusted as Gers finally get off the Euro mark

“He’s faced some great opposition and players. Hopefully we can keep hold of him for as long as we can as a country and keep him playing because he’s a massive player for us.

“It will be great for Jonny to hit 100 caps. I think he has been looking at that sort of number for a while now and I am sure he would have liked to have hit it a lot sooner.

“It’s a great target to reach and hopefully he can continue to get many more caps in the future.

“He is a big player for the country and, as a family as a whole, it is great as well that he is recognised as one of the most-capped players in the nation.

“You never really dream of these moments. You are happy to play for your country and want to contribute for as long as you can.”

The Evans boys savoured the Euro 2016 adventure all the way to the finals in France but they have also endured their fair share of heartbreak, with the harsh penalty call given against Corry for a handball in a World Cup play-off against Switzerland being a real low.

Ian Baraclough’s squad are also enduring a rough period as they fight to secure a first ever win in the Nations League and avoid relegation.

Some fans voiced their frustration after a quadruple header in June which failed to deliver a victory or firm signs of real progress. An injection of hope and confidence is needed ahead of next year’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Corry says the players are also frustrated but determined to show their mettle.

When asked what he would say to the supporters doubting Baraclough, he responded: “Quite simple — we’ll give our all. Obviously the results and performances weren’t all that we wanted in the summer — I can’t comment too much because I wasn’t there — but we always give our all as a squad and hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about this weekend.

“I can understand the frustration that the fans have at the minute. But we’re also developing young players and it’s a squad in transition. I’m sure the manager knew that when he was taking on the squad, that he had to bring in his own players and create his own identity.

“The players have to share responsibility. Obviously the manager, whether it’s club or international football, is the man who comes under pressure.

“But I think players feel it as well.

“We have to share the responsibility because we are the ones on the pitch and putting in the performances.

“Hopefully we can get a win on Saturday and make the mood a bit lighter within the squad.”

While results have been disappointing, the emergence of young talent such as Shea Charles, Conor Bradley and Daniel Ballard has comforted Evans.

“I think with the young players coming through, they’ve stepped up and they have that experience now,” said the former Blackburn Rovers ace who began his career with Greenisland Boys.

“We’re seeing a lot of players moving from the Irish League over the water. Trai Hume is one example, who has come over to us at Sunderland and fitted in well.

"I think the talent is there, it’s just getting the opportunity. Hopefully we can keep producing more players and add to that pool.

“I think back to previous Nations League campaigns when Bailey (Peacock-Farrell), Jamal (Lewis), Dan (Ballard) and Ali (McCann) came through and they’ve gone on to establish themselves as regulars in the squad.

“It’s a good opportunity to give the youngsters an opportunity to come in and express themselves.

“They’ve taken away the friendly games and it’s more competitive now in the Nations League but it’s still a good way to try to bleed the young players in.

“I was once a young player and you rely on the more experienced lads who have been through it before. The responsibility is something I am used to now being captain at Sunderland.

“We have quite a young team there as well so it is a responsibility I enjoy and I like to help the young players any way I can and I will continue that here.

“We had great pros around the place when I was coming through. Davo (Steven Davis) was probably in his mid-to-late twenties and had been playing Premier League football.

“We also had Brunty (Chris Brunt), Jonny (Evans), Gareth (McAuley) all playing as well as David Healy.

“So we had a lot of established players playing in the Premier League and Championship.

“So it was a great environment for any young player coming through and I just tried to learn from them all.”