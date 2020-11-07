Corry Evans to withdraw from Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia

Corry Evans will not play for Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The midfielder was withdrawn just five minutes into Blackburn Rovers' Championship victory over QPR on Saturday.

He is set to receive a scan on a hamstring injury but his club have already confirmed that he will not play during the upcoming international window.

"I think you can see that Corry has damaged his hamstring early on and that’s a loss from the squad,” said Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

“We’re going to get him scanned. I think he’s obviously upset because he had a massive game for Northern Ireland, but now he obviously can’t go because it doesn’t look a minor hamstring injury.”

Evans was expected to start in the same five-man midfield that had taken to the field against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the play-off semi-final.

Another of that quintet was absent from his club side this weekend; George Saville a later withdrawal from Middlesbrough's draw with Brentford due to a family emergency.

Steven Davis, Paddy McNair and Niall McGinn were the other members of the midfield, behind striker Josh Magennis.

The other midfield options in Ian Baraclough's panel are Matty Kennedy, Gavin Whyte, Ali McCann, Jordan Thompson and Ethan Galbraith.