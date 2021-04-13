'Crack in the glass ceiling' after Northern Ireland qualify for Women's Euro 2022 finals

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 13th April 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland's Simone Magill with Ukraine's Nadia Kunina during Tuesday's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 play-off second leg against Ukraine at Seaview, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The Northern Ireland women's team have been hailed as "history makers" on Tuesday evening, after a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in their Women's Euro 2022 play-off match.

The result at Seaview in Belfast caps off a stunning campaign for Northern Ireland and one which has been branded as a "crack in the glass ceiling" for women's football in the country.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Responding to the result immediately following the final whistle, First Minister Arlene Foster described it as "fantastic" and added that she was "so proud" of what the team had achieved.

She added that it was "just what the country needs at the moment" and called the team "history makers", while the DUP Education Minister Peter Weir added: "What a performance. What role models. History made at Seaview."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described it as a "fantastic result".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Ulster Unionist Party's Danny Kennedy wished the team "congratulations" and added: "Carve their name with pride."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sinn Fein's MLA for South Down, Sinead Ennis described women's sport as being "on the rise big time" and said "tonight's historic result has added to that". She said she hoped it would inspire more "young girls to get out and play".