Craig Cathcart named Northern Ireland captain for European qualifiers against San Marino and Finland

Defender Craig Cathcart has been named Northern Ireland captain by manager Michael O’Neill for their European qualifiers against San Marino and Finland this week.

With regular captain Steven Davis and his usual deputy Jonny Evans both out of the squad due to injury, the armband has been passed on to Cathcart for the back-to-back games.

The 34-year-old centre-back is the most veteran member of the squad in both age and caps – tied with Josh Magennis on 69 – and will be asked to lead the side into their first fixtures under the returning O’Neill.

Cathcart does have captaincy experience before having led the Northern Ireland Under-21 side, while he also captained Manchester United’s youth team that reached the FA Youth Cup Final in 2007 and briefly with club Watford.

The Hornets defender has been a mainstay in the Northern Ireland squad since his debut back in September 2010 and has been relied upon by the likes of Nigel Worthington, O’Neill and Ian Baraclough during their reigns.

Cathcart was part of the squad that qualified for the finals of Euro 2016 and played a key role in helping Northern Ireland reach the knockouts where they were beaten by Wales in the last-16.

Now he will lead his country out as they try to qualify for a major tournament finals for the second time in eight years, with a trip to San Marino first up on Thursday, followed by Finland’s arrival at Windsor Park on Sunday.