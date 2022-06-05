Cyprus 0 Northern Ireland 0 ratings: Shea Charles impresses on first start despite being held to draw

Shea Charles

Graham Luney

It was another tough day at the office for Northern Ireland as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Cyprus in Larnaca in their second UEFA Nations League group game.

Shea Charles was given his first international start and looked impressive in midfield, while it was a strong performance from the defence to keep the Cypriots off the board.

Graham Luney hands out the ratings...

Starting team

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL – 7

One big save to deny Tzionis. Almost beaten by stunning strike, but comfortable save from Loizou. The hosts were wasteful.

JONNY EVANS – 7

His 96th outing, assured in possession but some wayward and long passes. Harshly booked, but mostly composed.

PADDY LANE – 7

Decent going forward but can be vulnerable defensively. But he can pick out a pass and some good link-up play.

GEORGE SAVILLE – 6

Willing to attack and scooped one effort over the top. Industrious but lacking invention. He wasn’t alone there.

KYLE LAFFERTY – 5

First competitive start since October 2020, the 34-year-old was isolated and then frustrated. No magic touch in the final third.

PADDY McNAIR – 7

Solid, combative and alert at full-back, his set pieces were dangerous but nothing worked in the final third.

SHEA CHARLES – 8

First start days after making his debut, calm head on young shoulders. Excellent passer and breaks up attacks.

NIALL McGINN – 5

Struggled to get passing game going and didn’t always retain possession. Saw more of the ball after break but lacked killer pass.

CIARON BROWN – 6

Restored to the starting line-up, he was tidy on the ball and accurate distribution. He can throw a ball too.

STEVEN DAVIS – 7

Produced one clever pass to find Whyte but his best work was helping the defence. Still, an effective shield.

GAVIN WHYTE – 5

Some lapses of concentration, had one effort which was blocked and one drive saved, but lacked a creative spark.

Replacements

Luke Donnelly (for Charles, 64 mins) – 6; Brodie Spencer (for Lane, 64 mins) – 6; Conor McMenamin (for Whyte, 64 mins) – 7; Ali McCann (for Saville, 71 mins) – 5; Shayne Lavery (for Davis, 77 mins) – 7

Subs not used: Southwood, Carson, Bradley, D. Charles, Boyd-Munce, McCalmont, C. McCann.