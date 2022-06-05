Cyprus 0 Northern Ireland 0 ratings: Shea Charles impresses on first start despite being held to draw

It was another tough day at the office for Northern Ireland as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Cyprus in Larnaca in their second UEFA Nations League group game.

Shea Charles was given his first international start and looked impressive in midfield, while it was a strong performance from the defence to keep the Cypriots off the board.

Graham Luney hands out the ratings...

Starting team

BAILEY PEACOCK-FARRELL – 7

One big save to deny Tzionis. Almost beaten by stunning strike, but comfortable save from Loizou. The hosts were wasteful.

JONNY EVANS – 7

His 96th outing, assured in possession but some wayward and long passes. Harshly booked, but mostly composed.

PADDY LANE – 7

Decent going forward but can be vulnerable defensively. But he can pick out a pass and some good link-up play.

GEORGE SAVILLE – 6

Willing to attack and scooped one effort over the top. Industrious but lacking invention. He wasn’t alone there.

KYLE LAFFERTY – 5

First competitive start since October 2020, the 34-year-old was isolated and then frustrated. No magic touch in the final third.

PADDY McNAIR – 7

Solid, combative and alert at full-back, his set pieces were dangerous but nothing worked in the final third.

SHEA CHARLES – 8

First start days after making his debut, calm head on young shoulders. Excellent passer and breaks up attacks.

NIALL McGINN – 5

Struggled to get passing game going and didn’t always retain possession. Saw more of the ball after break but lacked killer pass.

CIARON BROWN – 6

Restored to the starting line-up, he was tidy on the ball and accurate distribution. He can throw a ball too.

STEVEN DAVIS – 7

Produced one clever pass to find Whyte but his best work was helping the defence. Still, an effective shield.

GAVIN WHYTE – 5

Some lapses of concentration, had one effort which was blocked and one drive saved, but lacked a creative spark.

Replacements

Luke Donnelly (for Charles, 64 mins) – 6; Brodie Spencer (for Lane, 64 mins) – 6; Conor McMenamin (for Whyte, 64 mins) – 7; Ali McCann (for Saville, 71 mins) – 5; Shayne Lavery (for Davis, 77 mins) – 7

Subs not used: Southwood, Carson, Bradley, D. Charles, Boyd-Munce, McCalmont, C. McCann.