Dad of young disabled NI fan delighted as tickets for Switzerland game arranged hours before kick-off

The father of a young Northern Ireland football fan with disabilities has said he is relieved after finally being able to get tickets for Wednesday's game.

Harvey McClelland (12), from Bangor, is a huge Northern Ireland and Newcastle United fan and had an anxious wait to see if he could attend Windsor Park.

A wheelchair user with cerebral palsy quadriplegia as well as mild autism, his family had been trying in vain for two days to speak to an operator at the Irish Football Association to arrange tickets with accessible seating.

After the story was highlighted by the Belfast Telegraph, the IFA reached out on Wednesday morning to help the family.

A spokesperson had previously said that staff were working to process the huge amount of phone calls and email requests for tickets.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Harvey’s dad Ryan said he was just on the way to his school to break the good news.

"The IFA rang up and they apologised, they said they normally space ticket sales out over two months but this time it was just over a week.”

For the World Cup Qualifiers, official members of the Green and White Army have been given the option of buying a three-match bundle.

"That’s why they were so behind in the phone calls and emails and couldn’t get through to everyone,” said Ryan.

"They couldn’t apologise enough about the inconvenience we went through.

"They also gave us a website link that will help us to get Harvey accessible tickets in the future.”

Ryan said he couldn’t wait to tell his son the happy news.

"It will be a nice wee surprise for him and he’ll be overjoyed. We tried to explain the ticket thing to him but he was a bit down and crying a wee bit.

"But now he’ll be over the moon and looking forward to it. Hopefully there’ll be a good result tonight for us.

"On top of that, there’s a couple of Newcastle United players on both sides, so that’s a another bonus.”

Ryan said being able to take his family out to sporting events again after the disruption of the pandemic was a huge boost.

"For us, it is hard getting out and about. Ryan has mild autism, so he can suffer from wee meltdowns, so it is good to get him out to watch his teams.

"Lockdown was very hard for us as well because a lot of the football was off. That’s what Harvey loves watching every Saturday.

"That was his routine and it was all called off and it was hard to keep him occupied.”

With 16,000 fans expected to attend Wednesday’s game, Windsor Park will be at 85% capacity for the European Group C game against Switzerland.

This week, the IFA had also been forced to defend ticket prices for the match after a fan backlash.

East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch said on Tuesday he had requested a meeting with the IFA after being “inundated” with complaints from fans.