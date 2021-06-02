Dale Taylor and Barry Baggley lead Northern Ireland Under-21s to victory

Scotland U21s 1-2 Northern Ireland U21s

Dale Taylor was on target against Scotland.

Northern Ireland Under-21s edged out Scotland 2-1 yesterday with Dale Taylor and Barry Baggley grabbing the goals.

Andy Crosby’s team had a narrow advantage in the experience stakes with a starting line-up containing 24 caps and that extra nous showed as they grabbed the lead inside nine minutes.

Nottingham Forest left-back Aaron Donnelly threw over a wicked delivery which took the hesitant Stephen Welsh out of the equation, leaving City Ground colleague Taylor to fire past Cieran Slicker with a deft finish.

Ten minutes before the break at Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium, Northern Ireland captain Kofi Balmer fouled Athletic Bilbao B striker Ewan Urain in the box and Glenn Middleton swept home from 12 yards.

But Northern Ireland hit back when former Linfield ace Taylor slid in Baggley to finish with a neat dink.

The teams will face each other again on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland’s Under-17 side defeated Wales 3-0 with Sean Brown, Joel Thompson and Kielan Reid on target.

Northern Ireland’s Under-19 team will be put through their paces at a training camp this weekend and early next week ahead of Euro qualifiers in the autumn.

It will be boss Gerard Lyttle’s second U19s camp this year and he has invited along several new faces.

Newcomers to Lyttle’s 22-strong panel include Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Stephen McMullan and Northampton Town keeper Dylan Berry.

Dungannon Swifts striker Terry Devlin is also new to the group this time along with Bolton Wanderers forward Rio McEvoy.

Fleetwood Town wing-back Jake Wallace has received a call-up as well along with Rotherham United midfielder Ciaran McGuckin, and Huddersfield Town striker Conor Falls is included in the squad, too.

The U19s are due to face the Czech Republic, Denmark and Kazakhstan (Group 13) in a four-team mini tournament in the qualifying round for the next U19 Euros.