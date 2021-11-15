Dale Taylor’s Northern Ireland debut is a moment that many can take pride in, says legend David Healy

David Healy believes Dale Taylor’s emergence on the senior international stage is a huge tribute to all the coaches who have worked with the precocious talent.

The Nottingham Forest youngster made his Northern Ireland bow as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Lithuania at Windsor Park on Friday and now the gifted teenager is dreaming of having a rattle at European champions Italy tonight.

Only 17-years-old, Taylor is still at the beginning of his career, but anyone who has worked with him will testify he has the ability and attitude to be a Northern Ireland goalscoring hero. The confident Tigers Bay man is setting his sights on breaking Healy’s international goalscoring record and the Linfield manager is excited to see how his career unfolds.

Healy gave the former Northern Ireland Under-17 captain his Linfield debut when he was only 15.

He came off the bench in a 5-1 win over East Belfast and not long after that he scored an equalising goal in a County Antrim Shield tie against Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

The Steel and Sons Cup final win over Newington YC in 2019 was another special memory, but before he joined the Blues, Taylor was at Greenisland FC, following in the footsteps of other internationals Jonny and Corry Evans, Craig Cathcart, Michael Smith and Josh Carson.

Formed in 1995 and with an impressive record of nurturing young talent, the club was entitled to development fees when Dale and Charlie Allen, who is now at Leeds United, moved on.

“Dale is a fantastic talent and you could see his quality when he came to Linfield,” said Healy who netted 36 goals for his country.

“A lot of that is down to what was bred into him at Greenisland. I know they did a lot of work with him and he was a credit to us as well.

“I was at the game and was delighted to see not just a young player come on but one in which we helped in our own way.

“We gave him an opportunity, but Greenisland deserve huge praise for their record of helping internationals on their way.”

Northern Ireland international Simone Magill, meanwhile, scored a late equaliser for Everton in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United yesterday.

Magill pounced on a loose ball in a goalmouth scramble and bundled in to ensure the Toffees picked up their first point under new manager Jean-Luc Vasseur.