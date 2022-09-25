Dale Taylor’s strike ensures Northern Ireland U21s improve on home outing against Scotland

Scotland U21s 1-1 Northern Ireland U21s

Dale Taylor was on target for NI Under-21s against Scotland

Dale Taylor’s goal earned Northern Ireland Under-21s a draw in a friendly against their Scottish counterparts in Paisley.

The Nottingham Forest youngster, who signed a new deal with the Premier League side in the summer, scored from close range in the 18th minute at the SMiSA Stadium.

The young Scots had won 3-1 in Belfast on Thursday but there was nothing to separate the two sides in the second part of the double-header.

Debutant Flynn Clarke slotted in the opener for the home side in the fourth minute only for Taylor to hit back.

Leon King captained the Scots alongside Rangers team-mate Adam Devine in defence, both coming up against fellow Ibrox man Charlie McCann who was in the opposition midfield.

The home side got off to a great start when Lucas De Bolle dissected the visiting defence to put Clarke through on goal and, from inside the box, he beat goalkeeper Dylan Berry with a fine finish.

At the other end four minutes later, Taylor out-muscled King to give himself an opportunity but keeper Jake Hogarth blocked the shot.

When the former Linfield youngster got another chance from a Christopher McKee cross from the left he swept the ball past Hogarth at the near post.

Liverpool’s 16-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak was one of a slew of substitutes who came on around the hour mark and he soon picked up a yellow card for a hefty challenge on Northern Ireland substitute and Glentoran youngster Terry Devlin.

Chances, however, remained few and far between and the match finished 1-1.

Scotland U21: Hogarth, Devine, King, McAvoy, Reid, Clarke, Matthew Craig, De Bolle, Mulligan, Smith, Conway.

Subs not used: Long, Bowat, Doak, Henderson, Michael Craig, Mochrie, Wilson, Meekison, Slicker.

N Ireland U21: Berry, Donnelly, Hume, McClelland (Lusty 78), Johnston,Boyd-Munce (Devlin 64), McCalmont (Boyle 64), McCann (Allen 64), McCausland, McKee (Williams 78), Taylor (MacKinnon 78).

Subs not used: Mee, Cameron Stewart, Jeffcott.