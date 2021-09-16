Daniel Ballard taken to hospital with injury but Evans brothers ready to ease Northern Ireland’s woes

Daniel Ballard was taken to hospital after being substitute due to injury during Millwall’s 0-0 draw at Swansea on Wednesday evening.

The Northern Ireland centre-half was taken off with 20 minutes to go at the Liberty Stadium, leaving the pitch covering his right eye.

Manager Gary Rowett would later confirm that Ballard had gone to hospital.

“There’s a bad cut over his eye, his eye has swollen up,” the Millwall boss said. “I don’t think he could see out of it. There’s no concussion or anything, it’s just a bad cut. He’s gone to hospital to get it looked at.”

It makes the on-loan Arsenal centre-half, who netted his first Millwall goal last weekend, a doubt for Saturday’s home game against Coventry.

But with Northern Ireland’s next World Cup qualifying double-header still almost four weeks away, it seems highly unlikely Ballard’s injury will cause any problems at international level.

In fact, there’s room for optimism over the nation’s injury crisis, with Jonny Evans having played his first minutes of the season as a substitute 60 minutes in to Leicester’s defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

"It was great to see Jonny back," Leicester legend Iwan Roberts told LCFC TV. "He's invaluable to this team, this defence.

"He's a leader, he's vice-captain behind Kasper Schmeichel. It was great to see him get 30 minutes under his belt. You would hope that he will start on Thursday and come through that okay."

Evans’ brother Corry was another who sat out this month’s international window with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t played since August 14 but, speaking last week, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson was hopeful of a swift return.

“Corry is in a decent place to be fair,” he said.

“What we’ve used it as really is like a mini pre-season for him. Don’t forget he missed a lot of the pre-season and we felt he was chasing minutes in games which probably lead to the tweak anyway.

“He’s such an important player for us. Really good player. I like him even more than I thought I did when I was looking at him to sign him as personality but more importantly as football intelligence for the team.”