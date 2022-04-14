Daughter of Kenny Shiels slams ‘abuse and character assassination’ the Northern Ireland manager has faced following ‘emotion’ comments

Irish FA confirms support for Shiels and ‘accepts apology’

The daughter of Kenny Shiels has hit out at the “abuse and character assassination” her father has endured in the aftermath of the manager’s controversial comments following Northern Ireland Women’s defeat to England on Tuesday night.

Lauren Kearney took to social media after her father came under fire in recent days for saying that women’s football as a whole had a problem with conceding goals in quick succession as “girls and women are more emotional than men”.

Figures such as Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright took to social media to criticise the manager, while former Northern Ireland captain Stacey Hall described his comments as a “blunder” in this paper.

Ms Kearney wrote: “The abuse and character assassination my Dad has endured over the past 24 hours has been shocking.”

She added: “Thank you to those that have shown support it won't be forgotten.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Irish FA also confirmed their support for Mr Shiels as director of women’s football Angela Platt told UTV News the organisation has “talked” with the manager and “accepted his apology”,

"We support Kenny and the squad in terms of their comments. For us, it is about trying to make sure we focus on the on field performance,” she added.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has also offered her and the team's full support to manager Shiels.

Ms Callaghan released a statement of her own on Twitter outlining that the team are still united behind their boss, describing him as a “man of integrity” and praising him for the impact he’s made.

Read more Kenny Shiels apologises to NI captain Marissa Callaghan for press conference interruption

"In light of recent events, collectively we stand by our manager. We feel his interview was in relation to a meeting we had as a team where we analysed that we concede goals in quick succession and emotions was one of the many things we discussed,” wrote Callaghan.

"Since Kenny took over our national team 3 years ago, I have always complimented him publicly on how he can get the best out of his players individually and collectively. He is a man of integrity who cares for us like we are family.

"Kenny has transformed the game here in Northern Ireland because he understands how to get the best out of his players. We have qualified for a major tournament because he transformed our mindset.

"We look forward to the next few months as we continue to prepare for the Euros this summer. Selling out the National Stadium has been a pivotal moment for the game here in NI and we as players and staff will continue as a team to help grow the game and inspire the next generation of young players and fans.”

Shiels released a statement of his own on Wednesday afternoon, through the Irish FA, apologising for his comments, although it is understood that he has been warned by the organisation about his future conduct.

“I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offence that they have caused,” Shiels’ statement read.

“Last night was a special occasion for the women’s game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys across the country.

“I am an advocate for the women’s game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.”

Shiels has coached the Northern Ireland team to their first major tournament finals having helped them qualify for this summer’s European Championship finals, while Tuesday’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying loss to England was the first time a women’s side had sold out Windsor Park, with 15,348 fans watching the game.