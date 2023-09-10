David Healy takes aim at Irish FA for failing to allow Northern Ireland to kick on after Euro 2016 high

David Healy has lambasted the Irish FA for their stewardship of the game here

Northern Ireland legend David Healy has blasted the Irish FA and blamed the Association for allowing the international side to drift in the wrong direction.

The country’s record men’s goal scorer was ferocious in his criticism of the Irish FA for failing to supply the right infrastructure and support after the unforgettable Euro 2016 campaign under Michael O’Neill that ended at the last 16 stage at the finals in France.

Healy took aim at the governing body after Northern Ireland's 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat away to Kazakhstan – their fifth consecutive loss.

A superb first-half goal by Maxim Samorodov was the difference in Astana and Linfield manager Healy said he understands O’Neill’s frustrations as he struggles to revive fortunes in his second spell as manager.

The Irish FA landed around £8million – the biggest financial windfall in their history – after O’Neill steered Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals but Healy has argued that money has not been invested wisely – certainly regarding the international side.

Irish FA chiefs will argue that the prize money was directed into different parts of the football family here, but the senior international side’s woes has alarmed Healy who scored 36 goals for his country.

“Michael (O’Neill) is the correct man for the job but we have to look at the structural failings of the Irish FA,” argued Healy.

“They have not put a proper training ground in place as was promised to players and supporters. They have not invested in the youth system and the players. They say they will but the JD Academy is being funded by UEFA.

“The planning and structure from underage to senior levels is what?

“I feel for Ian Baraclough who was basically a sitting duck. We don’t want to be sitting here in four years' time when we haven’t given Michael the tools to get to a major tournament.

“I see enough people working and jobs for people in the Irish FA but what do they contribute?

“Northern Ireland supporters want a team to be proud of but we are not seeing that.

“The players are trying but we are lacking quality and you have to break it down and ask why? If we had a training ground as promised it would help.”

While the Irish FA JD Academy in collaboration with UEFA has often been praised for helping to launch the careers of young players, Healy feels much more development work needs to be done.

“We have had young players going to big clubs in the Premier League and I watched our Under-21s game against Luxembourg which we lost. We had three of our so-called star pupils from the JD Academy on the bench,” he added.

“Our three best young players, Isaac Price, Shea Charles and Daniel Ballard haven’t come through our system, they are playing through the eligibility rule which should be a worry.

“Michael will get to the bottom of this. People need to get their backsides in gear and stop patting one another on the back.

“But Michael is dealing with the same shortcomings as Ian (Baraclough) faced.

“People need to sit down and agree a plan going forward or we will have the same issues in the future.

“Countries like Kazakhstan, Slovenia and Faroe Islands are improving both internationally and domestically but where is our progress?

“Michael has inherited the same problems as 10 years ago, scrambling around for training facilities. You are on a hiding to nothing.”

The former Rangers and Leeds United frontman believes O’Neill’s hands are tied as he tries to turn the tide.

“Kazakhstan and a lot of the so-called lesser nations with smaller populations have improved and I’m sure it’s a frustration for Michael coming back into the job and seeing not much progress,” added Healy.

“A lot of that is down to the Irish FA. We had a financial windfall in terms of what we received for qualifying for the Euros in France and I don’t think we invested it pretty well.

“You can talk about people holding their heads in shame but people need to be held accountable.

“While other nations have improved, we are not where we should be.

“That will be a frustrating issue for Michael who is still having to deal with the same problems back in the role. I’m sure he would have hoped to return to a more stabilised environment but that is not the case at the minute.”

Former Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie said he agreed with Healy’s concerns.

“Other countries have progressed while we have stood still,” said Gillespie during the Viaplay broadcast.

“David has hit the nail on the head, you are promised these things but not to have our own training facilities is shocking really.”