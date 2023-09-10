David Healy was on the mark with his comments… now we wait to see if the Irish FA do anything about it
It says much about the latest Euro 2024 qualifying double header that the most telling contribution for Northern Ireland over the last week came off the pitch, in a TV studio from an ex-player, with the country’s greatest goalscorer David Healy ripping into the Irish FA about their lack of investment in training facilities for the national team and questioning what some people in the governing body actually do for the betterment of football here.