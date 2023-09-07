Debut woe for Tommy Wright as NI Under-21s suffer home Euro 2025 qualifying blow

Northern Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1

Linfield striker Chris McKee agonises over a missed chance during NI Under-21s' clash with Luxembourg

Captain Carl Johnston jostles for possession having been handed the captain's armband

Midfielder Patrick Kelly tries a shot at goal for Northern Ireland's Under-21s against Luxembourg

Callum Marshall and Micheal Glynn jostle for possession during Northern Ireland's duel with Luxembourg

Tommy Wright suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg in his first game as NI Under-21 manager

Northern Ireland suffered defeat in their opening UEFA Under-21 Euro 2025 qualifier as they were edged out 1-0 by Luxembourg at Mourneview Park.

James Rodrigues scored the only goal of the Group F encounter when he tucked home a rebound after 13 minutes of yesterday’s encounter.

The result also meant defeat for new manager Tommy Wright in his first game in charge.

Northern Ireland will now hope to pick themselves up for their next outing against Ukraine in Poprad, Slovakia, on Tuesday (6.30pm).

Wright handed debut appearances to Stephen McMullan, Michael Forbes, Patrick Kelly, Micheal Glynn, Darren Robinson and Callum Marshall as well as appointing Fleetwood Town defender Carl Johnston as captain for the game.

Northern Ireland dominated for large spells but struggled to create meaningful chances and managed just one shot on target.

Luxembourg snatched the lead after an impressive move from deep.

Selim Turping struck a post with a fierce left-footed shot from the edge of the area and Rodrigues reacted quickly to score.

Callum Marshall lashed an effort into the side-netting as the hosts looked to respond before the break.

JJ McKiernan had Northern Ireland’s best opportunity in the 54th minute after Johnston took a long pass in his stride and picked him out in the box.

McKiernan met the ball with a good first-time shot on the slide, but goalkeeper Eldin Latik stretched to tip around a post.

Charlie McCann saw a free-kick from outside the area fall just the wrong side of the post, while Jamie McDonnell got behind the defence for a late chance but put his shot wide.

Northern Ireland have been drawn in Group F along with top seeds England, Ukraine, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

It’s a disappointing start to their campaign and they will be looking to hit back on Tuesday when they travel to Slovakia to face Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Under-19s were edged out 3-2 by Italy Under-19s in Tuscany.

Reece Evans and Devlan Moses were on target for Gareth McAuley’s side.

Next up for the Under-19s is an invitational tournament in Northern Ireland in November when Portugal, Poland and Hungary will provide the opposition.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Stephen McMullan, Darren Robinson, Sam McClelland, Michael Forbes, Micheal Glynn, Carl Johnston, Charlie McCann, Patrick Kelly, JJ McKiernan, Callum Marshall, Chris McKee.

Substitutes: Josh Clarke (not used), Sean Stewart (replaced Micheal Glynn 62’), Terry Devlin (replaced Charlie McCann 78’), Ciaran McGuckin (replaced JJ McKiernan 70’), Jamie McDonnell (replaced Michael Forbes 62’), Ross McCausland (replaced Chris McKee 71’), Craig Farquhar (not used), Charlie Allen (not used), Jason Lindsay (not used).

LUXEMBOURG: Latik, Torres, Agostinelli, Goncalves, Sinner, Lohei, Irigoyen (Rossler 90), Martins, Monteiro (Englaro 77), Turping (Cardoso 77), Alves Rodrigues (Correia 59).

Subs not used: Do Rego, Latic, Luis, Preljevic, Viegas Campos.